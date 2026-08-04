Kofi Hayford urges SHS graduates to “dream, pursue and achieve” at Heritage Christian University mentorship programme

Broadcaster Kofi Hayford delivers speech at Heritage Christian University

Broadcaster and Entertainment Journalist with the Multimedia Group, Kofi Hayford, has challenged Senior High School graduates to pursue their dreams with courage, preparation and resilience, reminding them that success is built long before opportunities arrive.

Kofi made an appearance as the guest speaker at the SHS Career Mentorship Programme hosted by Heritage Christian University on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

He encouraged students preparing to enter university and other tertiary institutions to embrace the future with confidence under the theme, "Dream, Pursue, Achieve: Building Your Future with Confidence."

Kofi Hayford, host of The Overdrive and Weekend City Show on Joy FM.

The event brought together hundreds of young people eager to receive practical guidance on career choices, personal development and life after Senior High School. Throughout the interactive session, students responded enthusiastically, with many describing the address as relatable, inspiring and motivating.

The Joy FM broadcaster opened his presentation with thought-provoking questions, music and inspirational quotations, urging the audience not to allow the fear of failure to define their future.

Quoting civil rights activist Malcolm X, he said, "Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today," before reminding students that "Tomorrow is your opportunity to fail or be successful if you please", a quote he shared from Nigerian musician Asa’s song ‘No One Knows Tomorrow.'

The young broadcaster shared his personal journey, explaining that his path to becoming one of Ghana's recognisable broadcast voices was far from straightforward.

Before joining Joy FM, he explored several career interests, including computer science, telecommunications, graphic design, acting, voice-over work and media production, while searching for his true calling.

"I wasn't always behind a microphone. Before all this fame, I was behind the steering wheel of an Uber," he told the audience.

"Your address today is not your destination tomorrow."

Drawing from his own experiences, the broadcaster outlined what he described as the seven keys to building a successful future.

He encouraged students to dream beyond their current circumstances, discover and develop their natural gifts, create opportunities instead of waiting for them, make the best use of available resources, leverage social media positively, prepare consistently for opportunities and embrace continuous learning.

Reflecting on how he built his broadcasting career before receiving a professional opportunity, Kofi Hayford shared another message that resonated strongly with participants.

"Sometimes the opportunity you're praying for is waiting for you to create it."

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He explained that before Joy FM employed him, he had already begun creating his own radio content using nothing more than a mobile phone and a car, adding that consistency eventually became his résumé.

On the responsible use of digital platforms, he advised the students: "Social media can waste your future, or build your future. The choice is yours", urging them to intentionally build personal brands that reflect their ambitions.

Kofi also stressed the importance of preparation, noting that success rarely happens overnight. "Opportunity doesn't make people successful. It reveals those who have been preparing", he explained.

Concluding his address, he reflected on three defining principles that shaped his journey: having a dream, acting before anyone noticed him and staying prepared for opportunities.

"When I was driving Uber, many people saw only a driver. I saw a broadcaster who happened to be driving an Uber," he said. "The difference wasn't the steering wheel. The difference was the vision."

He thus challenged the students to become more intentional about developing themselves so that their work would speak for them before their names become known.

"I didn't become a broadcaster because I was lucky. I became one because I kept broadcasting before anyone was listening."

Kofi Hayford, who hosts programmes across Joy FM and Joy Prime and also serves as an entertainment journalist with MyJoyOnline, encouraged students interested in careers in media and communication to consider pursuing Communication Studies or Multimedia Technology programmes at the university level.

Organisers said the mentorship programme formed part of Heritage Christian University's commitment to preparing young people academically, professionally and personally for the next phase of their education journey.

Located in Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, Heritage Christian University is a private Christian university accredited in Ghana and offers programmes across business, theology, information technology and the liberal arts. The institution has increasingly positioned itself as a centre for academic excellence, leadership development and values-based education through mentorship initiatives and industry engagements.

The programme ended with an interactive question-and-answer session, during which many students engaged Kofi Hayford on career development, personal branding, university life and breaking into the media industry.

Several participants expressed appreciation for the practical lessons and personal stories shared, describing the session as one that gave them renewed confidence as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.