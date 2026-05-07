We deserve reparations; it’s uncomfortable demanding them — NanaBanyin Dadson

Head of the Department of Media and Journalism at African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), NanaBanyin Dadson, has shared mixed feelings about growing calls for reparations by African countries over slavery and colonialism.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Personality Profile programme, Mr Dadson said that although Africa deserves reparations for historical injustices, he is uncomfortable with the way demands for compensation are sometimes made.

During the interview, the host asked the veteran media personality and Pan-Africanist whether he believed reparations were necessary, given the ongoing global debate surrounding the issue.

In response, Mr Dadson admitted that he has struggled with the conversation around reparations.

“I haven’t been too comfortable with talking about reparations and asking for them,” he said.

“We deserve it, but asking for them as though we are entitled… I’m not too comfortable with that.”

According to him, the conversation should move beyond simply demanding compensation for past wrongs.

He said he would rather see leaders in Europe and the United States voluntarily acknowledge the harm caused by slavery and colonialism and choose to support Africa out of genuine understanding and responsibility.

“I wish we could enter the heads of those who are in authority in Europe and the US and wherever, for them to really realise that, ‘Ah, we think we made a mistake. Why don’t we help?’” he stated.

Mr Dadson explained that he would prefer reparative efforts to come from sincere reflection rather than pressure or obligation.

“I wish it could be that way rather than to give me because of… I’m not too comfortable with that,” he added.

He acknowledged that the historical wrongs committed against Africans cannot be ignored.

However, he said the importance of focusing on the continent’s future and development.

“I think that we are moving on. Let’s look forward and move on,” he said.

He added that Africa must continue building its future regardless of whether reparations materialise.

“So that if they won’t change their minds and help in terms of reparations, we are on our way,” he said.

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