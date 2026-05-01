I want to contribute to the museums of inspirations – Black Sherif

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, has revealed his deep understanding of music not just as entertainment, but as a vehicle for ideas and social change.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Personality Profile with Kojo Hayford on Thursday, April 30, the multi-talented artist shared his views on the role of music in society, describing it as a platform through which he aims to contribute to the cultural and intellectual fabric of Ghana and the world.
Black Sherif, whose rise to fame has been characterised by his raw, evocative storytelling and unique fusion of Afrobeat, trap, and highlife, spoke passionately about the power of music to transcend mere enjoyment.
For him, music is not just a form of entertainment – it is a medium through which he can present deep ideas and perspectives.
"I feel like I have earned a platform to be able to present music as ideas," Black Sherif explained.
"Sometimes, it’s not just to enjoy, but to contribute to the museums of inspirations of music that we have as Ghanaians and as the world."
For Black Sherif, music is a sacred expression of the soul, one that taps into a deep, personal part of the self that he believes is uniquely shared between the artist and their audience.
Black Sherif elaborated on his creative process, revealing that his music stems from a deep and personal place within him – a space he believes only he and his listeners truly understand.
"I believe that comes from a very deep part of our soul, like the part that only us know, like the frames that we see things that are just for us," he said.
His ability to channel his own experiences, struggles, and reflections into his music has contributed to his success, as his songs have captured the attention of fans across Ghana and beyond.
"I use that to cook my something and I present it," Black Sherif continued.
"And it helps everybody. It helps the lawyers, it helps the kids who are learning to better their delivery, it helps the immigrants. It serves so many purposes."
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