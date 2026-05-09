Joy FM’s Mummy’s Day Out in pictures

The Joy FM Mummy’s Day Out event at Crown Forest came to a beautiful close on Saturday after mothers, grandmothers, and families enjoyed a day filled with fun, bonding, adventure, and unforgettable moments ahead of this year’s Mother’s Day celebration.

From exciting games and engaging activities to entertainment and safari tours, the event created an atmosphere of joy, laughter, and togetherness, leaving patrons with cherished memories at the end of the celebration.

As the event wrapped up, many patrons left with smiles, gifts, and lasting experiences, making the celebration a truly memorable tribute to mothers and family.

Below are photos from the celebration.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.