Mothers enjoy fun activities and thrilling adventures at JoyFM’s Mummy’s Day Out

Audio By Carbonatix
Joy FM’s Mummy’s Day Out became even more exciting and thrilling after the warm reception at Crown Forest Bon Hotel, as the mothers took part in the many fun-filled activities at Crown Forest.
The quiet morning quickly turned into a day full of laughter, excitement, music, and happy memories.
At the horseback riding area, some mothers were excited to get on the horses, while others were nervous at first but could not stop laughing during the ride.
Friends cheered them on and took videos and pictures as everyone enjoyed the moment.
At the quad biking section, the mothers enjoyed riding through the dusty paths with big smiles on their faces.
The sound of the bikes, mixed with loud laughter and cheering, brought so much energy to the place. Some mothers even challenged their friends to friendly races.
The paddle boating activity also gave the mothers a chance to relax and have fun on the man-made lake. Music played in the background as the boats moved across the water.
While some mothers paddled smoothly, others struggled to move in the right direction, making everyone around burst into laughter.
The safari tour was another exciting part of the day. The mothers enjoyed the fresh air, beautiful scenery, and peaceful environment while taking selfies, group photos, and dancing to the music playing around the area.
The activities gave the mothers a chance to relax, have fun, and forget about their busy schedules for a while.
From horseback riding to quad biking and paddle boating, the Joy FM Mother’s Day Out was filled with joy, excitement, and unforgettable moments.
The excitement continued to grow as participating mothers embarked on a safari tour through the lush landscape of Crown Forest.
With excitement written all over their faces, the mothers boarded the safari vehicles and set off on an adventurous ride through the forest.
Cheers and laughter filled the air as the mothers, some with their children, spotted animals including zebras, giraffes, antelopes, and snakes, among others.
At the latter part of the event, the mothers were treated to lunch with different varieties of food and drinks, giving them another opportunity to relax, interact, and enjoy the experience together.
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