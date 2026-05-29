Nana Ajoa Amowah II distributes sanitary pads; champions fight against menstrual stigma

Queen Mother of Srafa-Aboano, Nana Adjoa Amowah II, on Wednesday marked World Menstrual Hygiene Day with a community health outreach at Srafa Aboano in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

During the programme, hundreds of schoolgirls who were drawn from selected Junior High Schools within Srafa-Aboano and surrounding communities received free sanitary pads and exercise books.

The event, which was the first of its kind, was widely hailed by residents of Srafa-Aboano, who turned out in large numbers to support the initiative.

Organised by the queen mother’s palace, in collaboration with the Ekumfi Queen Mothers Association and the Ekumfi District Health Directorate, the programme combined product distribution with practical education to break long-held taboos around menstruation.

Hosting the outreach in Srafa-Aboano was a deliberate decision, Nana Adjoa Amowah II explained after the event.

“Choosing this community gave schoolchildren and parents the opportunity to learn about menstrual hygiene in an open, supportive environment,” she said. “Many families in rural areas do not have access to reliable information on reproductive health. When we bring these conversations home, we remove the shame and silence that keep girls from asking questions.”

A nursing officer from the Ekumfi District Health Directorate, Stella Opoku, led a session on proper menstrual hygiene practices, guiding schoolgirls on how to use and safely dispose of sanitary products, maintain cleanliness, and manage discomfort.

For Nana Adjoa Amowah II, the distribution was only one part of a bigger mission.

“Today’s session was not just about giving out pads,” she stated. “It was about giving our daughters knowledge, dignity, and the assurance that menstruation is normal and manageable. When a girl understands her body, she walks with confidence."

Several parents said the programme filled a gap, as many households struggle to afford sanitary products monthly. Community members described the outreach as timely, noting that stigma and misinformation continue to force some girls to miss school or use unsafe materials.

By holding the programme at the community level, Nana Ajoa Amowah II said they hoped to normalise conversations about menstruation and encourage boys, parents, and teachers to be part of the solution.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed globally on May 28, focuses on raising awareness about the social and economic barriers girls face due to menstruation and promoting access to safe, hygienic menstrual management.

Nana Adjoa Amowah II pledged that the Srafa-Aboano palace would continue partnering with health professionals and education stakeholders to run periodic sensitisation programmes, ensuring that no girl in the community is held back by menstruation.

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