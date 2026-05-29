Barcelona move a dream for Gordon ‘since he was three’

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon says he believed he would play for Barcelona since he was "three years of age" after joining from Newcastle United in a deal worth more than 80m euros (£69.3m).

The England forward, 25, has signed a contract with the La Liga champions until 2031 after a fee was agreed upon between the two clubs following advanced talks earlier this week - and amid interest from Bayern Munich.

"I was excited to play for Barca since I was three years of age," said Gordon, who spoke in Spanish during Friday's presentation at the Spotify Nou Camp.

"I wanted to speak Spanish because, as a kid, I believed I would play football for Barca, believe it or not. I have a physio in Newcastle, and we spoke every day, and I told him, 'one day I'll play for Barca, so I want to learn Spanish'.

"I found out very late [of Barcelona's interest], but as soon as I knew Barca were a serious option, there wasn't any question.

"Barca are the biggest club on the planet. It is stuff I dreamed [about] as a child."

Gordon underwent a medical with the club on Thursday and was due to be unveiled at 12:30 BST on Friday.

But delays with paperwork meant he had to face a wait of close to eight hours before being officially introduced.

Gordon added: "Very, very excited, though it was kind of hard to wait.

"I knew it would happen. I have been very calm at the hotel with my family and agents. It's stuff I don't understand. All my part was done, I was ready. It was stuff above me - legal things and very small details.

"I am very conscious of the history of this club and the incredible players who have worn this shirt. I'm ready for this challenge. There is a burning fire in my belly to win here."

He will fly out with the England squad to the United States on Monday for a training camp before the World Cup, which starts on 11 June.

Gordon will join compatriot Marcus Rashford at Barca, but the Spanish club are yet to trigger an option to make the 28-year-old forward's loan move from Manchester United permanent for £26m.

'Newcastle gave me a sense of belonging and identity'

Gordon spent three and-a-half years with Newcastle after joining from Everton in January 2023, making 152 appearances, and was their top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions.

"I owe this club a lot because, when I arrived, I was quite lost both in life and in football," he told the club's website.

"The club has given me a sense of belonging and a sense of identity. It's allowed me to do what I always thought I could do. It's put me on the biggest stage and allowed me to perform for the shirt.

"It was really important for me to leave this place in a good way because I've loved every single minute of being a part of Newcastle United. This is an incredible club and one that I'll never forget. I'll be a fan for the rest of my life."

Newcastle were in a strong position to command a premium for Gordon as he still had four years left to run on his contract at St James' Park.

He was left on the bench for the final four Premier League games of the campaign by head coach Eddie Howe, but fans briefly sang his name following their 2-0 defeat at Fulham on the last day.

"While we're disappointed to lose Anthony, we understand that this is a big opportunity for him," said Howe.

"He leaves with our best wishes, and I am confident that he will go on to be a success, both with Barcelona and the national team at this year's World Cup."

Everton are in line to receive 15% of the profit Newcastle make on Gordon after selling the academy graduate in a deal worth up to £45m.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.