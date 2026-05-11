LaLiga Africa hosts El Clasico watch party in Accra as Barcelona seal title

LaLiga Africa organised an El Clasico watch party at the Residence of the Ambassador of Spain to Ghana on Sunday, bringing together hundreds of football fans for an evening of football, music and entertainment.

More than 400 supporters gathered at the event to cheer on their teams while enjoying food, drinks and live entertainment during one of football’s biggest fixtures.

Barcelona sealed their 29th La Liga title with a commanding 2-0 victory over rivals Real Madrid at the Nou Camp.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick before Ferran Torres added a second with a composed finish as Hansi Flick’s side cruised to victory in El Clasico.

The triumph saw Barcelona secure the league title with three games remaining, extending their impressive winning run in La Liga to 11 matches. The Catalan side also maintained their perfect home record, winning all 18 league games played at the Nou Camp this season.

Following the final whistle, fans celebrated with music, dancing and the presentation of jerseys and other souvenirs to some lucky supporters.

Desmond Chiji, La Liga Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, expressed delight over the success of the event and praised the turnout from football fans.

“The event went very well. We had over 300 people coming through and we’re really excited and grateful to everyone who joined us,” he said.

“We also want to thank all our partners for their support and we hope to make it even bigger and better next season.”

The next El Clasico watch party at the Residence of the Ambassador of Spain to Ghana is expected to take place during the 2026/27 season.

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