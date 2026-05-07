Audio By Carbonatix
Birmingham City are set to host European giants Barcelona this summer as part of the Spanish club's pre-season schedule.
Hansi Flick's side will be based at St George's Park, England's national training centre, for approximately two weeks, with their arrival scheduled for 27 July.
They are also expected to play two additional friendlies, one in the Kenyan capital Nairobi and another in Morocco, after departing England.
The exact date of the fixture against Championship side Birmingham has yet to be confirmed.
With many Spanish internationals likely to remain on holiday following the World Cup, depending on Spain's progress in the tournament, Barca's squad in England may be limited.
However, these fixtures will help offset the absence of a traditional pre-season tour.
The World Cup is taking place across the US, Mexico and Canada from 11 June to 19 July, with some clubs opting for European tours rather than long-haul flights.
Barcelona, who are closing in on successive La Liga titles, say that because of the World Cup, it was not "technically and commercially feasible to organise a proper overseas tour."
Latest Stories
-
German tourist wins payout after losing sun lounger race
60 minutes
-
Iran considering US proposal to end war, official says
1 hour
-
Injury row, yacht trip & petition – what’s going on with Mbappe?
3 hours
-
Neymar apologises for slapping teenager Robinho Jr
3 hours
-
Birmingham City to host Barcelona in pre-season friendly
3 hours
-
Chelsea owners face moment of reckoning amid fan backlash
3 hours
-
Piqué given two-month ban after row with referee
4 hours
-
Our World Cup host ‘is Fifa, not Trump or America’ – Iran
4 hours
-
Mexico players given World Cup training ultimatum
4 hours
-
UK Fire Aid donates fire tender, equipment to GNFS to boost emergency response
4 hours
-
Man’s hand severed in cutlass clash at Akyem Nkwanum
4 hours
-
McIlroy ‘more motivated than ever’ before return
4 hours
-
No clear law governs re-arrest of discharged suspects – Justice Abdulai on Hanan, wife re-arrest
5 hours
-
GES releases 2026/27 academic calendar; BECE set for May 2027
5 hours
-
UCL: PSG beat Bayern on aggregate to set up final against Arsenal
5 hours