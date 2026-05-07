Birmingham City to host Barcelona in pre-season friendly

Birmingham City are set to host European giants Barcelona this summer as part of the Spanish club's pre-season schedule.

Hansi Flick's side will be based at St George's Park, England's national training centre, for approximately two weeks, with their arrival scheduled for 27 July.

They are also expected to play two additional friendlies, one in the Kenyan capital Nairobi and another in Morocco, after departing England.

The exact date of the fixture against Championship side Birmingham has yet to be confirmed.

With many Spanish internationals likely to remain on holiday following the World Cup, depending on Spain's progress in the tournament, Barca's squad in England may be limited.

However, these fixtures will help offset the absence of a traditional pre-season tour.

The World Cup is taking place across the US, Mexico and Canada from 11 June to 19 July, with some clubs opting for European tours rather than long-haul flights.

Barcelona, who are closing in on successive La Liga titles, say that because of the World Cup, it was not "technically and commercially feasible to organise a proper overseas tour."

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