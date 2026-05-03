Audio By Carbonatix
Barcelona moved to within two points of claiming a second successive La Liga title with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Osasuna to move 14 points clear at the top.
Hansi Flick's side will be confirmed as champions if Real Madrid do not win at Espanyol on Sunday.
If Real win, Barcelona will wrap up the league title by avoiding defeat at home to Real on 10 May.
Saturday's match at Estadio El Sadar was a tight affair until substitute Marcus Rashford dropped a pinpoint cross on to the head of striker Robert Lewandowski.
Five minutes later midfielder Fermin Lopez threaded a pass through the Osasuna defence for Ferran Torres to slot beyond goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.
Osasuna replied almost instantly as Abel Bretones' wonderful cross was headed home by Raul Garcia.
Barcelona held on to take their winning streak in the league to 10 games.
Latest Stories
-
Barcelona move to within two points of La Liga title with Osasuna win
2 hours
-
World Relays: We can’t afford to miss out again” — Amenakpor rallies Ghana after relay setback
2 hours
-
Germany says US troop withdrawal ‘foreseeable’ as Nato seeks clarification
3 hours
-
Kingsford Boakye-Yiadom attracts interest from Man United, Brighton, Atletico Madrid, others after Everton exit
4 hours
-
Oil tanker hijacked off coast of Yemen and taken towards Somalia
4 hours
-
These twins were born within minutes of each other – but have different dads
5 hours
-
Black Princesses Coach Charles Sampson confident ahead of Uganda Qualifier
6 hours
-
Mahama announces 1,200MW gas-fired power plant to boost electricity supply
6 hours
-
We’ll publish the list of areas where ECG transformers will be replaced – John Jinapor
6 hours
-
2026 Aboakyer Festival durbar held with beautiful tradition
7 hours
-
Ghana drawn with Brazil, Spain in crucial World Relays repechage race
8 hours
-
A nation that cannot employ its youth, cannot sustain peace – Kwamuhene urges urgent job creation
8 hours
-
Annoh-Dompreh elected Chairman of PAP Committee on Health, Social Work and Labour
8 hours
-
Swedru All Blacks stun Vision FC to ignite relegation battle
9 hours
-
World Cup 2026: Injuries to key players ahead of tournament worrying – Kurt Okraku
9 hours