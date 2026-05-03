Barcelona move to within two points of La Liga title with Osasuna win

Barcelona moved to within two points of claiming a second successive La Liga title with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Osasuna to move 14 points clear at the top.

Hansi Flick's side will be confirmed as champions if Real Madrid do not win at Espanyol on Sunday.

If Real win, Barcelona will wrap up the league title by avoiding defeat at home to Real on 10 May.

Saturday's match at Estadio El Sadar was a tight affair until substitute Marcus Rashford dropped a pinpoint cross on to the head of striker Robert Lewandowski.

Five minutes later midfielder Fermin Lopez threaded a pass through the Osasuna defence for Ferran Torres to slot beyond goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Osasuna replied almost instantly as Abel Bretones' wonderful cross was headed home by Raul Garcia.

Barcelona held on to take their winning streak in the league to 10 games.

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