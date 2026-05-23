e-Crime Bureau hosts inaugural Founder’s Opera Soiree on AI-era leadership and cyber threats

A group photo of cybersecurity experts and Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako

The e-Crime Bureau on Friday, 22nd May, hosted the maiden edition of its Founder’s Opera Soirée, a premium invitation-only event designed to blend thought leadership with a sophisticated cultural experience.

Held at the Bureau’s office complex in East Legon, Accra, the event brought together Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), senior executives, legal practitioners and cybersecurity professionals for strategic discussions on emerging cyber threats, governance, organisational resilience and industry collaboration.

Addressing participants, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the e-Crime Bureau and former Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support throughout the Bureau’s 15-year journey and for their continued collaboration with the CSA.

Reflecting on his tenure at the CSA, Dr Antwi-Boasiako highlighted efforts undertaken to position Ghana as a key player in the global cybersecurity landscape.

He noted that despite facing challenges and criticism during his leadership, those experiences ultimately contributed to strengthening systems and enhancing the country's cyber resilience.

The event also featured a presentation by Mr Obed Frimpong, Chief Information Security Officer at First National Bank, who shared insights on leadership in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence-driven cyber threats.

Participants further examined strategies for preventing cybercrime, exchanging practical ideas on strengthening digital security frameworks and responding effectively to emerging risks.

Legal practitioners and cybersecurity experts at the soirée also contributed to the discussions, emphasising the need for greater collaboration and sustained efforts to tackle the growing threat of cybercrime.

About e-Crime Bureau

Established in 2011, e-Crime Bureau is a tier-1 licensed cybersecurity service provider providing cybersecurity consulting, investigations and technology solutions to clients in Ghana and across Africa.

The Bureau specialises in cybersecurity services, digital forensics services, financial crimes and investigations services, legal support services, training, and technology solutions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.