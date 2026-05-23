Ghana-eligible midfielder Kofi Amoako joins Hamburg from Dynamo Dresden

Ghana-eligible midfielder Kofi Amoako has completed a move to Hamburger SV following an impressive campaign with Dynamo Dresden.

The 21-year-old emerged as one of Dynamo Dresden’s standout performers this season, establishing himself as a key figure in midfield with a series of commanding displays.

Amoako featured in 31 of the club’s 33 league matches, earning praise for his physical presence, strong duel-winning ability and consistency in the centre of the park.

His performances attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, including Union Berlin, Mainz 05, 1. FC Köln and Leeds United. However, Hamburg moved quickly to secure his signature, with reports suggesting the midfielder had made a clear decision to join the German club.

The transfer represents a significant step in Amoako’s development after joining Dynamo Dresden from VfL Wolfsburglast summer for a reported fee of around €200,000.

In less than a year, his stock has risen considerably, with his market value now estimated at approximately €2 million.

Eligible to represent Ghana internationally, Amoako remains a player to watch for the Black Stars in the coming years as the national team continues to monitor emerging talents across Europe.

The move to Hamburg offers the midfielder a bigger platform to continue his development and potentially push into Ghana’s senior national team setup.

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