Mahama commissions Yamoransa Model Lab 13 to advance STEM and digital skills training

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has commissioned the Yamoransa Model Lab 13 in Damongo in the Savannah Region.
The President, who served as a promoter of the project, described it as a major step towards equipping young people with practical digital and innovation skills needed for the future.
He said the facility aligns with the government’s Basic, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (B-STEM) agenda aimed at strengthening science and technology education across the country.
“Yesterday, we launched the B-STEM school in Sawla, where we are teaching our children science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he said.
“These labs allow them to continue to hone their skills, especially in information and communications technology.”
He also praised the facility’s renewable energy component, describing it as a “green lab” powered by solar energy.
“We won’t have the issue where NEDCo comes and cuts them off because they haven’t paid their electricity bill,” he remarked.
President Mahama further called for stronger collaboration between the government, district assemblies and development partners to replicate similar ICT centres across the country.
“We can dovetail this into our ICT programme where district assemblies invest in putting up the buildings, and the Helping Africa Foundation brings the equipment to install in the buildings,” he said.
The Yamoransa Model Lab Programme provides students with opportunities to expand their Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education through practical learning experiences.
The initiative focuses on STEAM whilst exposing students to modern digital tools and innovation-driven learning.
The Yamoransa Model Lab Programme provides ICT centres equipped with educational content, multimedia resources, robotics tools, augmented and virtual reality learning systems, and 3D printing technology to support innovation-driven education in underserved communities.
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