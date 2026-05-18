Video: President Mahama delivers keynote address at 79th World Health Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, May 18, 2026, delivered a keynote address at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

He called for urgent reforms in global health financing and a stronger push towards health sovereignty for countries in the global south.

He warned that cuts in international development assistance are already having significant consequences, disclosing that Ghana has lost about 78 million US dollars following the suspension of United States aid to African countries.

He added that declining global health support is placing mounting pressure on vulnerable health systems across the continent.

Mr Mahama cautioned that the broader impact could be far-reaching, with estimates suggesting that about 5.7 million Africans could fall into poverty by the end of 2026 due to the suspension of USAID support.

He further cited projections indicating that up to 9 million preventable deaths could occur by 2030 if current trends persist.

The President also highlighted growing concerns about treatment continuity in HIV care, noting that about 1.8 million people in South Africa living with HIV face uncertainty following the suspension of US support under PEPFAR.

Despite the concerns, Mr Mahama urged delegates to focus on solutions rather than lamentation, stressing that the world must move towards building resilient health systems anchored in domestic capacity.

“We are not gathered in Geneva to mourn the past, but to build a future where a country’s health is not a by-product of charity, but the result of sovereign capability,” he said.

Watch the full speech he delivered at the assembly below

He called on global health leaders to rethink financing models and support African countries to reduce dependence on external aid, strengthen domestic investment, and secure long-term health resilience.

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