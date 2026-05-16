Mahama pledges stronger partnership with chiefs to deepen development and accountability in Northern Region

President John Mahama has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with traditional authorities following a courtesy call by the Northern Regional House of Chiefs at the Jubilee House.

The President stressed that chiefs remain central to national development due to their deep-rooted legitimacy, cultural influence, and close connection with communities, and should therefore play a more active role in governance, project monitoring, and local development initiatives.

As part of the government’s Reset Agenda, President Mahama announced plans to formalise cooperation between traditional rulers and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies through regular coordination meetings and joint monitoring of critical infrastructure projects to improve transparency, accountability, and project delivery.

He also outlined several development interventions underway in the Northern Region, including investments in agriculture, road infrastructure, education, healthcare, water systems, and rural electrification, describing the region as vital to Ghana’s transformation and food security drive.

The President further called for stronger collaboration among chiefs, youth groups, and security agencies to tackle drug abuse, while highlighting the government’s commitment to completing key health infrastructure projects, such as the psychiatric hospital in Mion and a proposed cardio centre in Tamale.

President Mahama also assured the chiefs of the government’s support in strengthening the institutional capacity of traditional authorities, including assistance to complete the Northern Regional House of Chiefs Secretariat.

The Northern Regional House of Chiefs, in response, pledged their full support for the government’s development agenda and committed to partnering with authorities in ensuring the successful implementation of projects across the region.

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