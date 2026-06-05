NPA commends SSNIT for Telehealth Service initiative

The leadership of the National Pensioners Association (NPA-SSNIT) has commended the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for the introduction of its telehealth service, which was launched on Tuesday.

The telehealth service aims to enhance retirees' healthcare access by allowing them to consult healthcare professionals remotely.

The initiative is expected to reduce some of the challenges pensioners face in accessing medical care, particularly those related to distance and mobility.

The NPA has welcomed the introduction of the service, describing it as a timely intervention that will help address the healthcare needs of more than 270,000 pensioners under the SSNIT Scheme.

Speaking at the launch, the general secretary of the NPA, Mr. Stephen Boakye, expressed the association's appreciation to SSNIT and its partners for responding to the concerns of pensioners.

"Today is a great day for SSNIT pensioners across Ghana. As pensioners, healthcare is not an occasional need; for many of us, it is a part of daily life. As we grow older, access to healthcare becomes increasingly important. Many pensioners require regular medical attention and ongoing support in managing chronic conditions," he said.

Mr. Boakye noted that the telehealth service would provide pensioners with a convenient and accessible means of obtaining professional medical advice and support, thereby improving their overall well-being.

On his part, the Director-General of SSNIT, Mr. Kwasi Afreh-Biney, said the initiative reflects the Trust's commitment to enhancing the welfare of pensioners beyond its core mandate of administering pensions and its related benefits.

He explained that the initiative forms part of SSNIT's broader efforts to leverage technology to improve the quality of life of pensioners and ensure they continue to receive the care and support they deserve.

The Telehealth Service is a complementary digital healthcare initiative being implemented by SSNIT in collaboration with the Trust Hospital and the National Health Insurance Authority.

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