GJA to honour champions of press freedom and media development

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour is GJA President

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will roll out the red carpet for an extraordinary evening of recognition and celebration as it honours distinguished individuals, institutions and organisations whose contributions have significantly advanced press freedom, media development, democratic governance and national progress.

The event, which forms part of activities marking this year's World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebration, will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel.

The ceremony will be held under the global theme: "Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security."

President John Dramani Mahama will be represented at the event by Sam Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, as Special Guest of Honour.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, will also grace the occasion. The event will be chaired by Dr. Charity Binka, President of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) – Ghana Chapter.

The prestigious event will bring together about 300 distinguished guests, including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Ambassadors, representatives of United Nations agencies, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, heads of media institutions, corporate and development partners, veteran journalists, captains of industry and other key stakeholders.

The first category of honourees comprises distinguished personalities whose remarkable efforts have strengthened the promotion, protection and advancement of press freedom in Ghana.

They are Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Haruna Atta, distinguished Ghanaian diplomat and media advocate; Samson Lardy Anyenini, lawyer, journalist and host of Newsfile; and the late Justice Kwame Afreh, former Justice of the Supreme Court, who will be honoured posthumously for his outstanding contributions to press freedom.

Under the Dedication and Valour Award category, the Association will honour Sir Benedict Batabe Assorow, veteran journalist and former Editor of The Catholic Standard; Ambassador Gina Blay, former Ambassador of Ghana to Germany and veteran journalist; Kwabena Yeboah, renowned sports journalist and broadcaster; Kofi Badu, former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited and Acting Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace; Dr. Gamel Nasser Adam, media practitioner and academic; and Prof. Kofi Agyekum, renowned linguist, scholar and media contributor.

The GJA will also confer posthumous awards on the late Abubakari Sidick Ahmed of Radio Universe and the late Nana Kwame Korang, Chief of Awua Doumasie, in recognition of their invaluable contributions to journalism, dedication and valour.

For their exceptional contributions to media development, media education, governance and capacity building, the Association will honour Prof. Amin Alhassan, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation; Prof. Omane Antwi, former Board Chairman of Graphic Communications Group Limited and governance and public policy expert; and Kofi Totobi Quakyi, former Minister of Information.

Also receiving honours under this category are Beatrice Agyeman, Group CEO of Media General; Ken Ansah, Chief Operating Officer of the Multimedia Group; and Fada Dickson Narh, Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, in recognition of their exemplary leadership and significant contributions to the growth of Ghana's media industry.

The GJA will further recognise a number of institutions whose unwavering support and commitment have contributed significantly to journalism, media growth and national development. They are Graphic Communications Group Limited, The Catholic Standard, the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana News Agency, and Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

In addition, Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Hüseyin Güngör, will receive a Special Recognition Award for his outstanding support, partnership and commitment to strengthening relations with the media fraternity and the Ghana Journalists Association.

Beyond the honours and recognition, the evening promises to be a memorable celebration of journalism, excellence and national service. Guests will be treated to captivating performances by a cultural troupe, inspiring reflections on the future of journalism and the media’s role in peacebuilding, as well as an exquisite selection of cuisine and fine wine in an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.

The programme will celebrate veteran journalists, media leaders and strategic partners whose dedication and sacrifice have strengthened democratic governance, enhanced media professionalism and contributed to national development.

The GJA calls on media practitioners, development partners, stakeholders and members of the public to join the Association in celebrating these outstanding personalities and institutions whose enduring contributions continue to advance press freedom, media excellence and democratic development in Ghana.

The National Executive of the GJA expresses its profound appreciation to all partners and sponsors for their invaluable support towards the successful organisation of the event.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.