GJA calls for dedicated defamation law to protect journalists and clarify media litigation

The General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Dominic Hlordze, has called on Parliament to enact a dedicated defamation law, arguing that the absence of clear legislation is creating uncertainty within Ghana's media and legal systems while leaving journalists vulnerable to litigation.

Speaking on JoyNews during a discussion on defamation suits against journalists, Mr Hlordze said the country's continued reliance on common law principles to determine defamation cases is inadequate and offers little certainty for journalists, editors, the judiciary and members of the public.

According to him, a comprehensive defamation law would provide a clear legal framework to guide the conduct of media practitioners, define the rights of aggrieved persons and establish consistent standards for the courts.

"Those of us in the media have issues. Those in the judiciary, in court. So that will guide how all of us in the ecosystem will be able to navigate around it. As we don't have it, it is not helping us," he said.

Mr Hlordze explained that the absence of a statutory framework means judges are compelled to rely on common law principles and judicial precedents rather than clearly defined legislation.

He argued that a dedicated law would remove uncertainty by spelling out what constitutes defamation, the legal defences available to journalists, the remedies available to complainants and the sanctions applicable where liability is established.

"If you have that, it will guide everyone as to what to do, what not to do, and how people are punished, how people are allowed to go without punishment," he stated.

The GJA General Secretary acknowledged that passing such legislation would require deliberate engagement with lawmakers and sustained advocacy, stressing that identifying the legal gap alone would not automatically result in legislative reform.

His call comes amid growing concern within the Association over the increasing number of defamation and contempt suits involving journalists and media organisations.

Mr Hlordze has previously disclosed that more than 15 such cases are currently pending, with many others remaining outside the public domain. He said he is personally providing legal representation in 15 of those cases.

Legal experts who participated in the same programme also argued that the absence of a dedicated defamation law has contributed to the rise of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP suits), where powerful individuals allegedly use costly legal proceedings to intimidate journalists and discourage public-interest reporting.

They contend that the lack of clearly defined statutory protections, coupled with the limited financial capacity of many journalists, has made investigative reporting increasingly vulnerable to legal pressure.

While advocating legislative reform, Mr Hlordze maintained that journalists must continue to uphold the highest professional standards, including strict adherence to the GJA Code of Ethics, as responsible journalism remains the strongest safeguard against avoidable legal disputes.

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