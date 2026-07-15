Manasseh Azure urges tougher judicial action against attacks on journalists

Audio By Carbonatix
Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has called on the judiciary to play a stronger role in addressing attacks and abuses against journalists.
In an exclusive interview with JoyNews, he cited the prolonged court case involving journalist Latif Iddrisu, describing the delay as a situation that could discourage other journalists from seeking legal redress when they are abused.
According to him, attacks on journalists must be treated as serious matters, with victims receiving fair compensation where necessary.
“There was an attack on a Modern Ghana journalist. I think the compensation was about forty thousand or so, which for me doesn’t make sense.
"It won’t encourage anybody to hire a lawyer, go to court for years, win a case of physical attack that these journalists suffered at the National Security, and at the end, they get practically nothing.”
Mr Azure said that credible information can only thrive in an environment where journalists are free to report on issues of public interest without fear.
He warned that when journalists are intimidated or attacked, it creates room for misinformation to spread.
“I train and speak to young journalists, and some are not so young. They wish they could do investigative reporting; they wish they could do in-depth journalism, but their worry is the dangers.
"The more they see journalists harassed or abused, they are likely to drift away from this type of reporting.”
He said attacks on journalists undermine quality journalism and threaten the credibility of information available to the public.
Latest Stories
-
HIV/AIDS awareness campaign must be intensified before it affects nation’s workforce – Aba Oppong
10 minutes
-
Salaga South MP mourns passing of Ya-Na Abukari II
12 minutes
-
New UK PM faces $440 billion fiscal problem, think tank says
1 hour
-
Health Ministry warns nursing training college heads over admission quotas, timeline breaches
4 hours
-
Laws won’t stop abuse if homes keep raising boys to dominate women — Zuwera Ibrahimah
4 hours
-
Special police team to investigate killing of an anti-migrant leader in South Africa
4 hours
-
New monkey species with orange lips found ‘hiding’ in DRC forest
5 hours
-
One dead and three missing after boat sinks near Alcatraz
5 hours
-
Trump sanctions on ICC violate free speech, says lawsuit
5 hours
-
More people around the world now favour China over the US, Pew study suggests
5 hours
-
US military to start testosterone testing, Hegseth says
5 hours
-
Parliaments must prioritise gender-responsive budgets to fight violence against women and girls – Kenyan advocate
5 hours
-
Don’t blame only EOCO officers; hold their political bosses accountable – Osae-Kwapong
5 hours
-
Ghana must end the cycle where every high-profile investigation becomes political – CDD Fellow
6 hours
-
Argentina face fine for Falklands banner in semi-final win
6 hours