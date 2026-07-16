GJA accepts apology from NDC Central Regional Chairman after Obaatanpa Radio controversy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has accepted the apology and subsequent actions taken by the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Asiedu, following the recent dispute involving Obaatanpa Radio in Kasoa.
The association said it considers the matter largely resolved after Mr Asiedu apologised to the media fraternity, withdrew a GH¢10 million lawsuit against the station and expressed willingness to engage management over possible compensation if any losses were incurred.
The engagement follows concerns raised by the GJA over an alleged attack and temporary shutdown of the Kasoa-based radio station, which prompted the association to demand an apology, withdrawal of the legal action and accountability measures.
GJA President Albert Dwumfour welcomed Mr Asiedu’s actions, describing them as a sign of responsible leadership.
According to him, accepting responsibility when actions or inactions affect others is an important part of leadership.
Mr Dwumfour said the association had already begun exploring further steps, including consultations with its legal team, but the intervention by the NDC regional chairman helped prevent an escalation of the matter.
He reaffirmed the GJA’s commitment to protecting press freedom and ensuring the safety of journalists, noting that the association’s position is anchored in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and international principles on freedom of expression.
The GJA said the resolution of the dispute does not change its broader commitment to defending journalists and media institutions against threats and intimidation.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service continues to investigate the alleged incident at Obaatanpa Radio.
Mr Asiedu has indicated his readiness to cooperate with investigators and make himself available whenever required.
The development signals a reduction in tensions between the GJA and the NDC Central Regional leadership, with both sides emphasising the importance of dialogue, accountability and respect for media freedom.
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