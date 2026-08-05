NDC can work with Jean Mensa despite earlier calls for her removal – Asiedu Nketia

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party is prepared to work with Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa despite previously calling for her removal.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said changes within the Electoral Commission have altered the dynamics at the institution, suggesting that the EC Chairperson’s influence has been reduced.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express with Evans Mensah, he was asked about his previous position that Jean Mensa should not have overseen the 2024 elections.

He responded that while the party did not achieve its preferred outcome, developments at the Commission have changed the circumstances.

"When you go for anything, you don't expect to get everything 100%. At least you have seen that if three people were taking decisions and two are gone, I'm sure that she may find it difficult to do whatever they were doing together," he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketia suggested that the changes had limited the EC Chairperson’s ability to act in the same manner as before.

"So, either she may wish to go out herself or even if she's there, I believe she's been neutralised," he said.

Asked whether the NDC was now comfortable working with Jean Mensa, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the party must engage with the Commission regardless of its earlier concerns.

"We don't have an option. If the Supreme Court says she should stay, who am I?" he said.

He recalled that before the 2024 elections, his preference was for the EC Chairperson to be removed, but noted that the NDC was still able to win the election despite her remaining in office.

"She remained and we won the election. So, even if I wish her gone and she's still there, it means that we will have to work harder than if she were not there. And we can still win our elections," he said.

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