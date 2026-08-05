GSA to enforce vehicle standards from October 1, warns non-compliant cars will be blocked

Vehicles queue for fuel at a petrol station in wesber 29, 2021.

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has announced that it will begin the strict enforcement of the National Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment Programme from October 1, requiring all vehicle manufacturers, assemblers, importers, distributors and dealers to comply with national vehicle standards before vehicles are allowed into the country.

The move forms part of the Authority's efforts to strengthen road safety, improve the quality of vehicles on Ghana's roads and ensure greater environmental protection through the enforcement of established automotive standards.

In a press statement issued on Monday, August 3, the GSA explained that although the National Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment Programme has been in operation since 2020, full enforcement of the applicable standards, including Ghana Standard 4510 (GS 4510 – Requirements for the Importation of Used Vehicles), will officially commence on October 1.

According to the Authority, the programme is designed to ensure that every vehicle imported into, assembled or manufactured in Ghana complies with the country's prescribed safety, quality and environmental requirements.

The GSA said the initiative is intended to protect consumers from unsafe and substandard vehicles while promoting a cleaner, safer and more regulated automotive industry.

"The Programme is intended to ensure that all vehicles imported into, assembled or manufactured in Ghana comply with the applicable national safety, quality and environmental standards," the Authority stated.

"It also seeks to protect consumers from unsafe, substandard and environmentally harmful vehicles while promoting a safer, cleaner and more regulated automotive industry."

Under the new enforcement regime, all new vehicle manufacturers and assemblers operating in Ghana, together with used vehicle importers, distributors and dealers, will be required to register with the Ghana Standards Authority before conducting business.

Additionally, all new vehicle models must undergo homologation—a process through which vehicles are certified as meeting the required technical and safety standards—while all used vehicles intended for export to Ghana must conform to the applicable Ghana Standards before they are shipped.

The Authority cautioned that any vehicle failing to meet the prescribed requirements will not be permitted entry into the country upon arrival.

"Vehicles that do not meet the prescribed requirements will not be permitted for importation into the country on arrival," the statement warned.

The GSA clarified that the enforcement measures should not be interpreted as a prohibition on the importation of used vehicles.

Instead, the Authority emphasised that the objective is to ensure that all imported vehicles satisfy minimum safety and quality standards before entering the Ghanaian market.

"It is worth noting that this does not constitute a ban on the importation of used vehicles," the statement stressed.

The Authority has therefore urged manufacturers, importers, distributors, dealers and other stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the applicable requirements and take the necessary steps to ensure compliance well ahead of the implementation date.

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