Court dismisses injunction against implementation of GSA administrative charge directive

An Accra High Court has dismissed an interlocutory injunction application seeking to restrain the implementation and enforcement of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) Administrative Charge Regulatory Directive.

The application, filed by the Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG) and some shipping agents, sought to halt the implementation of the Authority’s Regulatory Directive dated May 11, 2026.

The directive caps the Container Administrative Charge (CAC) at GH¢720 per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU).

The Authority issued a statement in Accra on Monday on the rules of the injunction.

In its ruling, the Court held that the directive had already taken effect upon its issuance and, therefore, declined to grant the injunction sought by the applicants.

The Court further observed that granting the application would impede the statutory regulatory mandate of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

The ruling means the Regulatory Directive issued on May 11, 2026, remains valid, operational and in full force.

The statement said following the decision, the Authority directed all shipping lines and their agents to comply fully and immediately with the directive capping the Container Administrative Charge at GH¢720 per TEU.

It warned that any shipping line or shipping agent that failed to comply with the directive would be liable to the appropriate regulatory and enforcement measures under Sections 36 and 47 of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), and any other applicable laws.

The Authority urged importers, exporters, freight forwarders and the general shipping public to promptly report any instance of non-compliance by shipping lines or their agents through its established complaint and reporting channels.

It said such reports would enable it to take the necessary regulatory action to ensure compliance with the directive.

The GSA reaffirmed its commitment to acting fairly in protecting the interests of both shippers and shipping lines while creating an enabling business environment through dialogue on issues affecting stakeholders.

It said the Authority remained resolute in discharging its statutory mandate to regulate the commercial shipping industry and promote transparency and fairness in the application of shipping service charges.

“The enforcement of the directive formed part of its support for the Government’s commitment to reducing the cost of doing business in Ghana.

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