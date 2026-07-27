Court extends Wontumi’s EXIM Bank plea bargain talks to August 27 as new counsel seeks more time

The Accra High Court has extended plea bargain negotiations in the GH¢30 million EXIM Bank fraud case involving New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to August 27 after his new lead counsel requested more time to conclude discussions with prosecutors.

Appearing before the court on Monday, July 27, lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea, who has taken over Wontumi's defence following the withdrawal of Andy Appiah-Kubi, sought an adjournment until October to allow ongoing plea negotiations to be finalised.

However, Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai urged the court to grant a shorter adjournment of 30 days, explaining that negotiations had already reached an advanced stage.

"We have received an offer, and we have made a counter-offer, which we were supposed to conclude last week before the accused person's conviction in another matter derailed the negotiation," Dr Srem-Sai told the court.

He said although the law permits plea bargain discussions to continue alongside criminal proceedings, the prosecution was willing to pause aspects of the trial to allow the parties to conclude negotiations.

According to him, the State was also seeking to avoid filing its disclosures at this stage to prevent prejudicing the ongoing discussions.

"In order not to let disclosures, which we are yet to do, prejudice the plea negotiations, which indeed are far advanced, we would pray that My Lady accepts our waiver of the right to continue with proceedings and rather take a short adjournment to attempt concluding the negotiations before being directed to file our disclosures," he submitted.

Atta Akyea agreed with the prosecution's position but maintained that additional time was needed, expressing optimism that the discussions could result in the charges being withdrawn.

The presiding judge, Justice Halima Abdul-Alawa, declined to suspend the proceedings indefinitely, stressing that the court would continue to follow the legal process.

"I want to stay within Section 152(c)(5). I will adjourn with the view that the case is proceeding to trial without prejudice to the plea bargain," the judge ruled.

The case was subsequently adjourned to August 27 for further directions.

Wontumi and his co-accused, Thomas Antwi-Boasiako, are facing four charges: defrauding by false pretence, forgery, money laundering, and intentionally causing financial loss of more than GH¢30 million to a public institution.

The prosecution alleges that between 2018 and 2022, the two fraudulently secured GH¢14.3 million from the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) through Wontumi Farms Limited using a farming project that was never executed. Wontumi is also accused of presenting a forged receipt to support an application for an additional GH¢4 million facility.

Both accused persons have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Monday's court appearance came exactly one week after Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment with hard labour in a separate illegal mining case involving a concession at Samreboi. He was brought to court under heavy prison security and remains in custody at Nsawam Prison while his legal team prepares to appeal the conviction.

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