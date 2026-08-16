Rev. Prof. Frederick Amevenku elected 15th Moderator of E.P. Church Ghana

The General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), has elected Rev. Prof. Frederick Mawusi Amevenku as the Church’s 15th Moderator.

He secured an emphatic victory during an election held at the Church’s 12th General Assembly in Ho on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Rev. Prof. Amevenku polled 111 votes, representing 72.55% of the valid ballots cast. His contender, Rev. Prof. Daniel Yao Bruce, received 41 votes, representing 26.80%, while one ballot was rejected.

Rev. Prof. Amevenku will officially assume office on January 1, 2027, succeeding the outgoing Moderator, Right Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Rtd.) as the highest spiritual and administrative leader of the EPCG.

His election places him at the head of one of Ghana’s oldest Christian denominations at a time the Church is seeking to deepen evangelism, strengthen its financial position, expand its use of technology and respond to the changing needs of young worshippers.

He is expected to relinquish his current responsibilities to devote himself fully to leading the Church.

Leadership at Trinity Theological Seminary

Rev. Prof. Amevenku is currently President of Trinity Theological Seminary at Legon and District Minister of the EPCG Kisseman District in Accra.

Before rising to the presidency of the seminary, he served in several academic and administrative positions at the institution.

He joined the faculty in 2011 and served as Faculty Secretary from 2011 to 2016. He was also Special Assistant to the Academic Dean between 2012 and 2019 and Director of Special Programmes from 2020 to 2022.

He became Director of Graduate Studies in 2021 and previously served as acting Dean of Students for an academic year. He was also the EPCG’s Denominational Warden at the seminary from 2011 to 2022.

His work at Trinity Theological Seminary has combined academic leadership, theological training and the spiritual formation of students preparing for Christian ministry.

Academic and theological background

Rev. Prof. Amevenku is a Professor of New Testament Studies and Biblical Hermeneutics with extensive research and teaching experience in biblical interpretation within the African context.

His academic journey began at the University of Cape Coast, where he obtained a Diploma in Mathematics Education and a Bachelor of Mathematics Education degree. His undergraduate studies also included Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports.

He subsequently pursued theological training at Trinity Theological Seminary, where he earned Bachelor of Divinity and Master of Theology degrees.

His interest in African religious thought and biblical interpretation later took him to the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana, where he obtained a Master of Philosophy in African Studies, with a focus on African religions and philosophy.

He also studied law at the University of Ghana School of Law and obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Rev. Prof. Amevenku later earned a Doctor of Philosophy in New Testament Studies and Biblical Interpretation in Africa from Stellenbosch University in South Africa. He has also served as a research fellow at the university’s Faculty of Theology.

His academic background in education, theology, African studies and law has shaped an interdisciplinary approach to ministry and biblical scholarship.

Advocate for mother-tongue theology

A major focus of Rev. Prof. Amevenku’s work has been the promotion of mother-tongue theologising—the study, interpretation and communication of Christian theology through indigenous languages.

He has argued through his teaching and research for African Christians to engage Scripture within their own linguistic, cultural and social contexts.

His teaching areas include Introduction to the New Testament, Pauline Studies, the Gospels, New Testament Exegesis, Johannine Literature, New Testament Theology and Mother-Tongue Biblical Hermeneutics.

He has also taught on pneumatology, particularly the study of the Holy Spirit in First Corinthians.

His research extends to disability hermeneutics in Africa, the relationship between the Bible and poverty, migration and environmental protection, as well as wider questions about the interpretation of Scripture in West Africa.

Through his publications and academic work, he has contributed to efforts to make biblical scholarship more responsive to the experiences and realities of African communities.

More than two decades in ordained ministry

Rev. Prof. Amevenku was commissioned into the ordained ministry of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, in 2005.

Over the years, he has served congregations in Kpedze, Ashalley Botwe, Nima, Adenta, Tetegu and Kisseman.

He currently serves as National President of the EPCG Pastors’ Association, in addition to his pastoral and academic responsibilities.

His experience across congregational ministry, theological education and Church administration is expected to shape his leadership as Moderator.

The EPCG has welcomed his election and called for prayers for wisdom, strength, humility and grace as he prepares to lead the denomination into what it describes as a new period of mission and renewal.

The Church invoked the words of Matthew 20:26 as a guiding principle for his leadership: “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant.”

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