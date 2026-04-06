EPCG Moderator urges leaders to serve with courage and humility in Easter message

Audio By Carbonatix
The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Rtd) has delivered an Easter message urging leaders to embrace courage and humility in their service to society.
In his message, he reflected on the deeper meaning of Easter, describing it as a time that “reminds celebrants of the life, sacrifice and transcendent power of the Lord Jesus over life, death and eternity”.
He noted that while leadership roles on earth are temporary and limited by time and space, the impact of true and godly leadership can endure far beyond one’s tenure.
According to him, such leadership “emanates from a service that is offered as worship to God and for the good of humanity”.
Rt. Rev. Agbeko stressed that effective leadership requires a careful balance between courage and humility. He explained that courage involves being decisive even in the face of fear and uncertainty. “Courage is standing firm when difficult decisions must be made,” he said.
At the same time, he highlighted the importance of humility, drawing lessons from the life of Jesus Christ. He said Christ’s example shows that “authority is not absolute and a leader is also under authority answerable to God, accountable to the people and subject to law and conscience”.
He cautioned leaders against pride and the desire for recognition, urging them instead to focus on faithful service. “Humility sets aside pride and craves for recognition, focusing rather on faithful service to God and mankind,” he stated.
The Moderator described Jesus Christ as the perfect model of this balance, noting that “he accepted honour without clinging to it” and “embraced suffering without resentment”.
He encouraged leaders to remain steady in both success and difficulty, adding that “leaders must learn to take high moments as if they were low and low moments without despair”.
He said that neither courage nor humility is sufficient on its own, but together they form the foundation of godly leadership.
“All must remember leadership is temporary, but legacy is not. Leaders must know they are custodians, not owners. We only hold in trust before God and the people. We must serve well, serve humbly, serve courageously,” he said.
Rt. Rev. Agbeko ended his message with a prayer that Easter would inspire lasting impact. He expressed hope that the season would bring “the resurrection power that transcends temporal tenure with a transcendent legacy of good works to the glory of God”.
He also extended his well wishes to Christians, offering “peace and blessings to all believers” during the Easter celebrations.
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