‘Don’t try to make James Bond woke’ – Idris Elba

Audio By Carbonatix
British actor Sir Idris Elba has said that James Bond shouldn't become "woke" and that some audiences would not accept a black male playing 007.
Sir Idris, who has previously said that he was "never in the race" to play the famous spy despite years of rumours, told GQ that he was nevertheless flattered by the suggestion.
He said that Bond "was written how he was written for a reason", but added he was "complimented" by being linked to the role.
"In realistic terms, some markets just don't go for that," Sir Idris said. "Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won't [all] go for a black male, an African male, playing Bond. That's not what they like in their culture. Period."
Sir Idris continued: "Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try to make it woke. I think you've got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don't try to answer the world's taste. Just be Bond."
The actor, who is currently starring in the film Masters of the Universe as Man-at-Arms, joked about the fact that his latest character - a 1980s cartoon character with a ginger moustache - looked nothing like him.
"Talk about recasting," he says. "I was a bit conscious about it. But then I was like, 'What are you talking about?! Man-At-Arms could be any colour! He's got green legs, for God's sake!'"
Rumoured casting
The search for the next 007 officially began last month, after years of anticipation and speculation about who will take over from Daniel Craig.
Auditions have been taking place in recent weeks, according to Hollywood outlet Variety, and the statement signals the beginning of the end of the long wait for a new James Bond.
"While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," Amazon added.
It's been five years since the release of No Time To Die, Craig's final film as the famous spy.
The studio has already announced that the next movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who directed Dune, and written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders.
Variety reported that Nina Gold, one of Hollywood's leading casting directors, who has worked on the Paddington, Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Mamma Mia! franchises, is conducting the search for a new lead actor.
Rumoured possibles for the role include Callum Turner, who recently married Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
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