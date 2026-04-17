Africa caught off guard as Idris Elba stuns with FIFA World Cup message

Viewers across Africa were left stunned when normal programming was suddenly interrupted by Hollywood star Idris Elba, and he had one powerful message: Everything else can wait.

Millions of DStv and GOtv viewers across Africa experienced the surprise interruption during prime time viewing on 15 April 2026 at 6pm GMT, including in the middle of live sport. Screens abruptly went black, before a countdown preceded, and then a familiar silhouette appeared.

It was Sir Idris Elba.

'THERE ARE TEN OF US NOW'

The award-winning actor addressed Africa directly with a message celebrating a historic football moment.

Ten African nations have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the most ever.

“There are ten of us now,” Elba said in his unmistakable gravelly voice. “I honestly don’t care which one of us wins. I just want to see African football light up the world stage.”

“My mom is from Ghana. My dad is from Sierra Leone. But my heart is African,” said Elba, a global superstar, who is still deeply connected to the continent.

“That’s why I’m watching. Every. Single. Game.”

AFRICA’S GREATEST WORLD CUP?

The FIFA World Cup 2026™, hosted across Mexico, Canada and the USA, will see Africa represented by Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire and the DRC.

It’s a milestone tournament, and SuperSport on DStv and GOtv is positioning itself as the home of every kick, goal, and celebration.

“History doesn’t always tell you when it’s going to happen,” Elba continued.

"But I’m here to tell you where it may happen. SuperSport. Only on DStv and GOtv. Everything else you thought you were going to be doing… it can wait.”

Energetic Big Brother Mzansi star Smash Afrika and the ever-stylish host of Big Brother Naija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, are also starring in DStv & GOtv ‘s FIFA World Cup campaign.

YOUR WAY, YOUR LANGUAGE

DStv and GOtv will broadcast all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live across SuperSport on DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream.

For many African households, satellite TV remains the most reliable way to watch live sport, especially in areas where internet access can be limited or unstable.

At the same time, fans who prefer watching on their phones, laptops or smart TVs can stream matches wherever they are.

This mix of satellite and streaming ensures that more Africans than ever can follow every moment of the World Cup, in a way that suits their lifestyle, connectivity and budget.

Combined with local language commentary and wide package availability, it reflects how football is truly watched across the continent.

Coverage will be available not only in English and Portuguese, but also in local African languages including Twi, isiZulu, SeSotho, Kiswahili, and Pidgin.

The tournament kicks off on 11 June 2026 on DStv with the opening ceremony in Mexico City, broadcast live on SuperSport.

From pre-match build up to the final whistle, Africa will be watching together.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.