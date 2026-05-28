Football

FIFA ordered to explain World Cup ticket pricing

Source: BBC  
  28 May 2026 4:19am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

FIFA must answer questions after allegations of "artificially inflating prices" and "misleading fans" over the sale of tickets for the 2026 World Cup.

It comes as the attorneys general of New York and New Jersey officially launched an investigation into FIFA's practices.

New Jersey attorney general Jennifer Davenport called the process a "gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices".

She added there would be a "thorough investigation of FIFA's conduct" with world football's governing body subpoenaed to provide information.

A subpoena compels a party to release specified internal documents or information.

Davenport made a joint announcement with New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP).

DCWP commissioner Samuel AA Levine said the body would take "allegations of blatantly deceptive conduct very seriously" and look into allegations of "artificially inflating prices".

In particular, FIFA has been asked to explain why tickets have "exceeded the prices for any previous World Cup tournament".

Fans have reported they were "misled" about the location of seats, including through the creation of more expensive 'front' category tickets released after the initial sales.

It is also alleged that variable pricing through various phases had allowed FIFA to raise prices for about 90 of the 104 fixtures by an average of 34%.

The investigation will consider how the ticket release schedule and public statements may have impacted prices.

FIFA has declined to comment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group