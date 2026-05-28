FIFA ordered to explain World Cup ticket pricing

FIFA must answer questions after allegations of "artificially inflating prices" and "misleading fans" over the sale of tickets for the 2026 World Cup.

It comes as the attorneys general of New York and New Jersey officially launched an investigation into FIFA's practices.

New Jersey attorney general Jennifer Davenport called the process a "gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices".

She added there would be a "thorough investigation of FIFA's conduct" with world football's governing body subpoenaed to provide information.

A subpoena compels a party to release specified internal documents or information.

Davenport made a joint announcement with New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP).

DCWP commissioner Samuel AA Levine said the body would take "allegations of blatantly deceptive conduct very seriously" and look into allegations of "artificially inflating prices".

In particular, FIFA has been asked to explain why tickets have "exceeded the prices for any previous World Cup tournament".

Fans have reported they were "misled" about the location of seats, including through the creation of more expensive 'front' category tickets released after the initial sales.

It is also alleged that variable pricing through various phases had allowed FIFA to raise prices for about 90 of the 104 fixtures by an average of 34%.

The investigation will consider how the ticket release schedule and public statements may have impacted prices.

FIFA has declined to comment.

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