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2026 World Cup: Ghana’s Ambassador to US dismisses reports that only 3 out of 150 supporters secured visa

Source: Adomonline  
  23 May 2026 9:35am
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Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Emmanuel Victor Smith, has dismissed widely circulated claims regarding visa denials for Ghanaian football supporters hoping to travel to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News journalist Abena Opokua Ahwenee, the Ambassador refuted earlier claims that out of 150 applicants, only three were granted visas.

Ambassador Smith explained that he had conducted checks, and it turns out the figure was incorrect, although he has yet to receive the official number.

“I don’t know where that 147 came from because I inquired from the Acting Head of Mission in Accra, and he told me it wasn’t true,” he said. “He didn’t confirm the figure and told me he would get the accurate figure and get back, but I have yet to follow up.”

According to him, the consular section is currently under pressure due to heightened demand linked to preparations for the World Cup, making the period unusually busy for visa processing.

The consular people are busy around this time because of the World Cup. In these last days, they will be extremely busy,” he noted.

He further explained that applicants going through the Ministry of Sports are already on a tight schedule, with interview dates set for next week. He stressed that delays could be costly.

“If you get in, then you go, but if you don’t, there will be no time for appeal,” he said, adding that interviews are expected to be brief and decisive.

“The interviewing officers will just ask two or three major questions. If they are certain, then you go.”

The clarification comes amid growing public concern among Ghanaian football fans hoping to travel to the United States to support the Black Stars at the global tournament, with fears that many passionate supporters could miss out due to visa challenges.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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