I wish some Ghanaians in US would go to school and improve themselves – Ambassador Smith

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Emmanuel Victor Smith, has urged struggling Ghanaians living in America to invest in education and self-improvement rather than living in fear of immigration authorities.
Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Abena Opoku Ahwenee, the Ambassador acknowledged that while many Ghanaians in the US are doing well, others are facing difficult living conditions due to a lack of education and stable employment.
“Some people are also not in good places,” he said. “They didn’t go to school, nor have good jobs and every day, they are playing hide and seek with ICE.”
Mr Smith noted that the situation leaves many migrants constantly anxious and unable to live freely because of fears of arrest by US immigration authorities.
Despite the challenges, he said he remains proud of the many Ghanaians making positive contributions abroad and insists he would never do anything to bring shame to Ghana’s image.
The Ambassador, however, encouraged those struggling to take advantage of educational opportunities and improve their skills.
“I wish these people would go to school and improve themselves so that even if things don’t go well in the US, they can get something better to do when they return to Ghana,” he stated.
According to him, education and skill development remain the surest way for migrants to build stable lives and avoid hardship both abroad and back home.
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