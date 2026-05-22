Audio By Carbonatix
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured that no Ghanaian in South Africa who wishes to return home will be excluded from the planned evacuation exercise, following clarification over reports of a supposed chartered flight.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 22, the Foreign Affairs Minister commended Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, for locating Sylvester Boakye, a Ghanaian who reportedly missed an updated evacuation notice and was the only individual to report to O.R. Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, May 21.
Mr Ablakwa assured that Mr Boakye would still be included in the broader evacuation arrangement expected to cover about 800 Ghanaians, stressing that “no Ghanaian desirous of returning home would be left behind.”
The Minister also dismissed reports suggesting that Mr Boakye had already been flown back to Ghana, describing the claims as false.
He clarified that the Government of Ghana had not dispatched any chartered flight for the exercise, explaining that the evacuation had been temporarily deferred following an agreement with South African authorities to resolve legal, technical and logistical issues surrounding the process.
Mr Ablakwa further maintained that efforts were ongoing to ensure a smooth and coordinated evacuation exercise, adding, “Truth stands; and truth always wins.”
Latest Stories
-
Africa to maintain steady growth in 2026-2028 – Bridgewater Advisors
8 minutes
-
Queiroz unavailable as Desmond Offei to lead Black Stars against Mexico
11 minutes
-
2026 Legacy Expo to reposition Africa’s beauty and wellness economy
24 minutes
-
TDC, GIADEC and ARISE IIP establish special-purpose company to drive Tema Industrial Park project
34 minutes
-
Ablakwa clarifies South Africa evacuation reports, assures support for all Ghanaians
37 minutes
-
Today’s Front pages: Friday, May 22, 2026
54 minutes
-
Africa urged to overhaul climate finance rules and regulations to unlock investment
1 hour
-
Joy Prime to broadcast Mexico vs Ghana friendly match on Saturday, 23rd May at 2am
2 hours
-
PNC National Chairman calls for arrest of NPP Youth Organiser
2 hours
-
Joana Gyan Foundation partners KN Foundation, GFA & PFAG for historic Nsawam Prison outreach
2 hours
-
Chief urges youth to see farming as dignified business, not punishment
3 hours
-
Majority Leader says Ghana is experiencing ‘fastest economic recovery’
3 hours
-
Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS appeals for constant water supply, security
3 hours
-
‘Stability, credibility and predictability are Ghana’s competitive advantage’ – Ambassador Victor Smith
3 hours
-
NAIMOS arrests Chinese national, 7 Ghanaians in Ashanti Illegal Mining crackdown
3 hours