‘We’ll make you a cedi millionaire’ – Ibrahim Mahama to xenophobic attack victim

From fixing nails and working as a hairdresser in South Africa to becoming a cement distributor in Ghana, the inspiring story of Emmanuel Asamoah, a xenophobic attack victim, has found hope and a new beginning back home.

When Emmanuel Asamoah finally returned to Ghana, it was not just the end of a painful journey. It was the beginning of a new life.

The Ghanaian, who had lived and worked in South Africa as a nail technician and hairdresser, returned home after reportedly suffering from xenophobic attacks, a painful experience that left him wounded, displaced and uncertain about the future.

But the man who came back carrying the scars of rejection has now become the face of hope, resilience and national compassion.

On his arrival in Ghana, Emmanuel was received by key state officials, including Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, who had been instrumental in his relocation, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The Foreign Affairs Minister hosted him at the Ministry, where they dined together, a symbolic gesture that turned what could have been a quiet return into a national moment of care and reassurance.

For Emmanuel, it was a powerful message: he had not returned as a forgotten victim. He had come home to dignity.

His story later took an even more inspiring turn when businessman Ibrahim Mahama stepped in with a life-changing intervention.

Mr Mahama has offered Emmanuel GH¢200,000 in financial support to help him rebuild his life while also pledging to set him up as a cement and construction hardware distributor in Ghana. The support is expected to help Emmanuel transition from the beauty services trade he practised in South Africa into the construction supplies business back home.

“We’ll make you a cedi millionaire,” Mr Mahama assured him.

The pledge was not merely about money. It was about restoration.

For a man who had once survived by fixing nails and working as a hairdresser in South Africa, the promise of a cement and hardware depot in Ghana represents a dramatic new beginning, one that could turn pain into enterprise and humiliation into prosperity.

According to reports, the GH¢200,000 support will allow Emmanuel to spend about a month with his family before fully returning to Ghana to begin preparations for the new business venture.

The arrangement follows earlier assurances by Ibrahim Mahama to Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister that he would support Ghanaians affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Mr Mahama also urged other Ghanaians facing hardship abroad, particularly in South Africa, to consider returning home and taking advantage of opportunities in Ghana.

“Ambassador, if there are any other people there, let them all come back home. There are so many opportunities here for them,” he said during a meeting with Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, and Emmanuel Asamoah.

For many Ghanaians, Emmanuel’s story speaks to the difficult choices migrants make every day, leaving home in search of survival, enduring indignity abroad, and sometimes returning home broken but not defeated.

His return also highlights the role of the state in protecting vulnerable citizens abroad. From the involvement of Ghana’s mission in South Africa to the welcome he received from the Foreign Affairs Minister, Emmanuel’s journey home became more than a private rescue. It became a reminder that citizenship must mean protection, even beyond national borders.

But it is Ibrahim Mahama’s intervention that has turned the story into one of possibility.

With seed capital, business support and a promised entry into the construction supply chain, Emmanuel Asamoah is being offered more than sympathy. He is being given a chance to work, rebuild and stand again.

The road from South Africa to Ghana may have been marked by pain, fear and uncertainty. But for Emmanuel, that road now leads to a new chapter, from fixing nails to selling cement, from surviving xenophobia to building a future at home.

And perhaps, if Ibrahim Mahama’s promise is fulfilled, from victim to cedi millionaire.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.