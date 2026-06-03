Repatriated Ghanaians face 10-year ban from South Africa if they return – High Commissioner

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, has warned that Ghanaians repatriated from the country could face severe legal consequences if they attempt to return after the process.

Speaking on JoyPrime on Wednesday, 3 June, ahead of a planned repatriation exercise involving nearly 700 Ghanaians, Mr Quarshie stressed that those being evacuated must understand the implications of the process.

According to him, biometric registration forms a crucial part of the repatriation exercise, and individuals who are repatriated will be barred from re-entering South Africa for a specified period.

“Once your fingerprints are taken during the repatriation process, you cannot return to South Africa. Anyone who does so faces a compulsory 10-year ban,” he cautioned.

The High Commissioner explained that the measure forms part of South Africa's immigration regulations governing the voluntary repatriation of foreign nationals.

His remarks come ahead of the second phase of Ghana's repatriation exercise, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, which is being coordinated by Ghana's diplomatic mission in South Africa with support from Ghanaian community organisations.

The exercise is expected to facilitate the return of nearly 700 Ghanaians who have opted to leave South Africa amid growing concerns over xenophobic attacks and the safety of foreign nationals.

Watch the interview below;

Mr Quarshie urged those participating in the programme to carefully consider the long-term implications of the repatriation process before making their final decision.

The Ghanaian mission has been working with community groups and other stakeholders to support affected citizens and ensure a smooth and orderly return to Ghana.

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