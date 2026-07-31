South Africa says African Union backs broad migration debate

The African Union has backed a broader discussion on migration, a South African government ​official said on Thursday, after Ghana made ‌a proposal to place xenophobic violence in South Africa on the agenda of an upcoming AU meeting.

Ghana has ​been a prominent critic of anti-immigrant protests ​and xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Clayson Monyela, a ⁠South African foreign affairs official, said on ​X that Pretoria had defeated an attempt to "single out & ​isolate" the country.

"The AU will discuss the migration issue broadly & look at the 'Pull & Push' factors," Monyela wrote, referring to ​conditions that drive people to leave their countries ​and those that draw them elsewhere.

Over the past few months anti-migrant ‌protests ⁠have taken place in South Africa.

Ghana repatriated hundreds of its citizens ahead of a June 30 deadline set by a South African anti-migrant movement for ​undocumented foreigners to ​leave.

Local media ⁠reported that the AU had rejected a proposal from Ghana that would ​have meant xenophobic violence in South Africa ​was ⁠discussed as a stand-alone agenda item at the body's mid-year coordination meeting in October.

Neither South Africa's ⁠Department of ​International Relations and Cooperation nor ​a spokesperson for the Ghanaian government had any immediate comment.

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