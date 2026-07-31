Africa

South Africa says African Union backs broad migration debate

Source: Reuters  
  31 July 2026 4:15am
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The African Union has backed a broader discussion on migration, a South African government ​official said on Thursday, after Ghana made ‌a proposal to place xenophobic violence in South Africa on the agenda of an upcoming AU meeting.

  • Ghana has ​been a prominent critic of anti-immigrant protests ​and xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
  • Clayson Monyela, a ⁠South African foreign affairs official, said on ​X that Pretoria had defeated an attempt to "single out & ​isolate" the country.
  • "The AU will discuss the migration issue broadly & look at the 'Pull & Push' factors," Monyela wrote, referring to ​conditions that drive people to leave their countries ​and those that draw them elsewhere.
  • Over the past few months anti-migrant ‌protests ⁠have taken place in South Africa.
  • Ghana repatriated hundreds of its citizens ahead of a June 30 deadline set by a South African anti-migrant movement for ​undocumented foreigners to ​leave.
  • Local media ⁠reported that the AU had rejected a proposal from Ghana that would ​have meant xenophobic violence in South Africa ​was ⁠discussed as a stand-alone agenda item at the body's mid-year coordination meeting in October.
  • Neither South Africa's ⁠Department of ​International Relations and Cooperation nor ​a spokesperson for the Ghanaian government had any immediate comment.

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