Bono East Minister urges media to be circumspect in their reportage

Francis Owusu Antwi, the Bono East Regional Minister has urged the media to remain cautious in their reportage to maintain public trust and confidence.

He also urged them to play their watchdog role diligently in holding leaders accountable to the people.

Mr Antwi gave the advice when he addressed the Second Graduation of the A ONE Media College in Techiman. The graduation ceremony was on the theme: “Empowering the Next Generation of Media Professionals Through Excellence, Integrity and Innovation.”

He said ethical and balanced journalism remained essential in promoting transparency, good governance and progressing development.

Mr Antwi congratulated the graduates, urging them to uphold the professional ethics and standards in the discharge of their duties.

He also advised them to utilise their knowledge to serve the public interest in integrity, fairness and accuracy.

The Reverend Francis Kwabena Sei, the Head of Studies of the College, urged the media practitioners to be submissive and adhered to ethical standards.

Rev Fred Antwi, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, advised the graduates to get themselves abreast with, and adhere to the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA) Code of Conduct.

He said adherence to ethical standards would build and maintain public confidence in the media.

Nana Akora Tuah Kyeremeh Siasaa V, the Twafohene (sub-chief) of the Wenchi Traditional Area, who presided, called on the graduates to hold their profession in high esteem.

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