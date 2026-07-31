Speaker praises Chief Imam for humanitarian work

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has commended Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, for his unwavering commitment to national unity and for taking personal steps to develop the Muslim community.

During a courtesy visit to the Muslim Cleric and Leader at his residence in Accra on Thursday, the Speaker lauded the Chief Imam for his unwavering commitment to national unity and for taking personal steps to develop the Muslim community without relying solely on government support.

The visit was to strengthen friendly relations and encourage the National Chief Imam in his unwavering role in deepening peace and national unity

Speaker Bagbin also lauded the Chief Imam for opening offices and embarking on initiatives that have created jobs and “are bearing fruits” for many Ghanaians.

He called on other leaders to emulate the Chief Imam’s self-driven approach to community development.

“The office you have opened has given jobs to a lot of people; it’s bearing fruits,” the Speaker said.

He added:” “My Father, the Chief Imam, has done a lot of humanitarian work through personal financial assistance. I highly commend him for this national intervention.”

The Speaker also announced plans to donate money to support the Chief Imam’s education trust fund, proposing it be named the “Sunset Fund” to help more children across the country access education.

On religious support in Parliament, he reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to continue funding Muslim activities in the same manner as it supported Christian activities.

Speaker Bagbin further thanked the Chief Imam for his continuous prayers for leaders, which he said had contributed to the peace and stability of the country.

He also lauded him for how he was utilising national resources.

The Speaker also addressed the LGBTQ bill, noting that the pledge made to the Chief Imam concerning the legislation will come to pass.

“This is a bill that should bring us all together and not bring disagreement. Because it is a bill sponsored by all,” he stated.

However, he expressed concern about the current draft, saying, “I have gone through it and I am not happy with it because of the sentences given because it does not reflect the advice you gave me.”

The Speaker said: “We have gone for it to reintroduce it so that we can just tweet and refine. They are only three to make it better. I have told his excellency the president; he is in total agreement. And so the bill is now going through that stage. Our intention is to finish it before we go on the recess. We are likely to do so even by tomorrow.”

The Speaker concluded by commending the Chief Imam for his stance on LGBTQ issues and for his overall leadership in managing issues within the Muslim community.

The National Chief Imam, his part, also commended the Speaker on his stance on LGBTQ issues and how he was managing Parliament.

He assured the Speaker of his continued support and prayers towards the country’s development.

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