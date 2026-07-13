National Chief Imam mourns Yaa Naa Abukari II, hails him as a symbol of unity and integrity

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the Overlord of Dagbon, His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, describing his death as a significant loss not only to the Dagbon Kingdom but also to Ghana.
In a message of condolence issued on Monday, July 13, 2026, and signed by his Personal Assistant, Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo, the National Chief Imam extended his heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Court of Yendi and the people of Dagbon following the transition of the revered traditional ruler.
The statement noted that the Muslim community in Ghana had been thrown into mourning by the demise of the Yaa Naa, who presided over one of the country's largest predominantly Muslim traditional areas.
"The passing of His Majesty Yaa Naa Abukari II is a great loss to the dual community of royalty and morality, for he served as Overlord of a traditional area largely Islamic," the Chief Imam stated.
According to him, Ghana would forever remember the late Yaa Naa as "an icon whose voice helped shape nation-building" through his moral leadership, wise counsel and commitment to development.
The Chief Imam further praised the late monarch for successfully balancing traditional values with modern governance during his reign, saying his leadership fostered peace, accountability, transparency and honesty in the administration of the Dagbon Kingdom.
"Throughout his reign, His Majesty Yaa Naa Abukari II struck a reasonable balance between orthodoxy and modernity to drive the development of the Dagbon Kingdom. The King also stood for the values of unity, accountability, transparency and honesty in service to humanity," the statement said.
Recognising the deep grief occasioned by the monarch's passing, the National Chief Imam urged the Royal Court and the people of Dagbon to accept the loss as the will of Allah, quoting Qur'an 2:156: "Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return."
He also prayed for Allah's mercy upon the soul of the late Yaa Naa and appealed for enduring peace and stability within the traditional area.
The Chief Imam expressed confidence that the late King's legacy would continue to inspire unity, peaceful coexistence and development in Dagbon and among the descendants of Gbewaa.
The statement described the late Yaa Naa as a "fallen tree of royal honour and national pride" whose contributions to traditional leadership and national cohesion would remain an enduring part of Ghana's history.
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