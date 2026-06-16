Chief Imam calls for national prayers and support for Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam of the Republic of Ghana, has called on all Ghanaians to offer prayers and unwavering support for the Black Stars as the team begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
In a press statement issued on Monday, June 15, the Chief Imam extended “warmest goodwill, solidarity, and prayers” to the Black Stars as they prepare to face Panama in their opening Group L match on Wednesday, June 17, at BMO Field in Toronto.
“His Eminence prays that Almighty Allah grants the players, technical team, and management divine guidance, strength, wisdom, unity, discipline, and resilience throughout the tournament,” the statement read.
He further prays for safety, protection from injury, and the fortitude to perform with excellence, dignity, and honour.
Following a recent visit by the Ghana Football Association to his office, the Chief Imam has directed Imams across the country, particularly Regional and District Imams, to remember the Black Stars in their prayers and supplications. Special prayers are being offered for the team’s opener against Panama and for Ghana’s entire World Cup campaign — the nation’s fifth appearance at the tournament.
“The Black Stars carry not only the aspirations of football supporters but also the collective hopes, pride, and identity of the Ghanaian people,” the Chief Imam noted.
“Their participation on the global stage serves as a powerful symbol of national unity and patriotism, transcending political, ethnic, and religious differences.”
He urged Ghanaians to “rally behind the team with one voice and one spirit” as Coach Carlos Queiroz’s men look to make the nation proud.
“May Almighty Allah bless the Black Stars with success and make their participation a source of pride, joy, and inspiration for Ghana and future generations. Go Black Stars! Go Ghana!”
The Black Stars depart Rhode Island for Toronto on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
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