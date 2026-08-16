Kalpohin SHS, NOBISCO qualify to represent Northern Region at National Public Speaking Competition

Kalpohin Senior High School and the Northern School of Business Senior High School (NOBISCO) will represent the Northern Region at this year's National Public Speaking Competition in Accra after emerging victorious in the regional contest.

The two schools secured the region's two slots after competing against six other senior high schools in a competition organised by Dee Dee Global, which aims to develop confident, articulate and responsible young speakers capable of inspiring positive change.

The regional contest featured Tamale SHS, Yendi SHS, Kalpohin SHS, Savelugu SHS, NOBISCO, Tamale Girls SHS, St Charles SHS and Presbyterian SHS.

After several competitive speaking rounds, Kalpohin SHS and NOBISCO emerged as the winners and will now travel to Accra to compete at the national level.

Students who spoke to JoyNews said preparing for the competition was challenging but rewarding, adding that they were determined to make the Northern Region proud.

"The preparation was demanding, but it was worth every effort. We are ready to make the Northern Region proud," Fatima Abdul Rashid said.

Another student, Amadu Zakaria Nasiba, said, “this qualification means a lot to me and my school, we are representing the region and I am so happy. We will make the region proud”.

The Northern Regional Coordinator of Dee Dee Global, Issifu Alfred, said the competition had transformed many students by boosting their confidence and sharpening their public speaking skills.

"This competition has helped many students build confidence and become better public speakers."

He also called for greater support to expand the initiative.

"With more resources, we can extend public speaking training to reach many more students across the region."

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