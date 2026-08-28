Northshore Apparel Hub positions Ghana for global garment market – GEXIM CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), Sylvester Adinam Mensah, says the newly commissioned Northshore Apparel Hub will create employment and stimulate economic activity across the Northern Region.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Savelugu on Friday, August 28, Mr Mensah said the facility marked “the opening of a new chapter of opportunity” for Northern Ghana and the country as a whole.

According to him, the factory will provide direct jobs on its production floor while creating additional opportunities in transportation, food services, accommodation, maintenance, packaging and logistics.

“As the factory grows, it will create direct employment on the production floor and generate additional opportunities in transportation, food services and other vending activities, accommodation, maintenance, packaging, logistics and other supporting activities,” he said.

Mr Mensah noted that income earned by employees would improve livelihoods, support children’s education, increase access to healthcare and strengthen local businesses.

“The wages earned here will support households, help educate children, improve access to healthcare and strengthen local businesses. In this way, the factory’s economic value will extend far beyond its walls,” he stated.

He added that every young person trained and employed by the company would gain a new source of livelihood while contributing to the local economy, paying taxes and supporting Ghana’s foreign exchange earnings through garment exports.

The GEXIM CEO said the decision to establish the factory in Savelugu demonstrated the promoters’ confidence in the skills, energy and potential of people in the Northern Region.

He described the wholly Ghanaian-owned facility as evidence that indigenous businesses could undertake large-scale industrial projects and compete on the global market.

“This is more than a factory; it is a powerful statement of what Ghana can achieve when local capital is invested in local enterprise,” he said.

The project was financed through a blended financing model involving GEXIM, the Investing for Employment facility of Germany’s KfW Development Bank and equity contributions from the project promoters.

In March 2026, GEXIM signed a memorandum of understanding with Northshore Apparel Ghana Limited and four other indigenous companies to provide targeted financial and technical assistance to strengthen production and export readiness.

The bank said the agreement reflected its commitment to empowering local businesses and advancing sustainable export-led growth. In March this year, the partnership was formalised during GEXIM’s 10th-anniversary international conference.

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Ahead of the commissioning, GEXIM also disclosed that the Northshore Apparel Hub was expected to create 3,000 jobs during its first phase and up to 10,000 jobs when fully operational.

The bank described the facility as a flagship investment under its five-year strategic plan, which prioritises garments and apparel manufacturing as a driver of job creation, industrialisation and export growth.

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