Advocacy group raises concerns over environmental damage from Big Push road projects

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An advocacy group and coalition of environmental civil society organisations, Weto Platform, has expressed concerns about the creation of borrow pits along the Akwapim-Togo Mountain Range in the Volta and Oti Regions for gravel to be used in road construction, under the government’s Big Push Initiative.

Excavation activities around Anyirawaes in the Ho West District of the Volta Region and Santeokodi in the SALL District of the Oti Region have caused serious environmental damage.

Addressing the press in Ho, the Coordinator of the Weto Platform, Pascal Benson Atiglah, stated that the affected communities are now experiencing flooding, mudslides, and increased turbidity in the Tsawoe stream, which threaten aquatic and fishing activities.

“Two massive borrow pits have been created without community consultation, environmental impact assessments, or restoration strategies. The pits are destabilising slopes above Tsito and Anyinawase, where communities and the University of Ghana's Tsito Learning Centre are situated.”

“Mudslides are now occurring in the area, already affecting roads, increasing turbidity in the Tsawoe stream, and threatening aquatic life and farming activities. In the event of heavy rains or earth tremors, these communities face catastrophic risks,” he explained.

Devastation to Asukawkaw Dam

Mr Atiglah added that activities by a private developer to dam and dredge the Asukawkaw River have increased turbidity of the river and pose a risk to the Asukawkaw bridge, which connects southern Oti districts to Dambai.

He asserted that the development has also impoverished local livelihoods, as a surviving palm plantation was destroyed due to the dam project.

“Water quality has deteriorated, raising fears of epidemics. While the destruction of an oil palm plantation without consent or compensation has deepened poverty and heightened tensions, creating a recipe for conflict.”

“The apparent failure of the Ghana Water Resources Commission to enforce its mandate signals institutional weakness and erodes public trust,” he stressed.

Alleged Grazing in Asukawkaw Nature Reserve

He also alleged that Asikawkaw community leaders and the Forestry Commission have allowed animals to graze in the Asikawkaw Nature Reserve, while community members are prevented from accessing the reserve.

He said that this situation has led to misunderstandings between community members and the forest guards and youth volunteers, who had withdrawn their services to protect the reserve.

“Growing mistrust between community members and forest guards has led youth volunteers to withdraw from wildfire protection, leaving the reserve vulnerable.”

Impacts of the Degradation Activities

He explained that the activities degrading environments in Asikuma, Santrokofi, and Asikawkaw have become counterproductive to conservation efforts.

“Years of biodiversity restoration have been undone, reducing ecosystem services and threatening livelihoods,” he said.

He listed increased poverty, rural-urban migration, heightened insecurity, threats to infrastructure, erosion, flooding, and rising tensions among communities, chiefs, and government officials as some of the consequences.

He stressed that these actions undermine Ghana's commitments under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and risk donor withdrawal due to perceived governance failures.

Call to Action

Mr Atiglah stated that the Weto Platform demands an immediate investigation into environmental threats and the punishment of those found culpable.

He also called for adequate compensation for affected communities, community engagement forums to address grievances, and measures to prevent factional conflict and restore degraded sites to regain ecosystem services.

A member of the Weto Platform, Tordey Gershon Amaglo, challenged claims that the mountains are being excavated for development purposes and urged construction firms to consider alternatives that do not harm the environment.

"Development projects must not be at the expense of our health or the environment. Road construction has been ongoing for years now and no contractor has ever excavated Weto Mountain, why now? We prefer rough roads to a dangerous mountain in our community. Specifically, there are other alternatives to what they are doing over there”, he said.

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