Tourism Minister calls for stronger policies, data to grow Ghana’s creative sector

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for stronger policies, reliable data, effective institutions and robust intellectual property protection to help Ghana’s creative sector contribute more significantly to national development.
Speaking at a Creative Industry Reception on September 16, the Minister said the sector needed to move beyond seeking recognition and support and focus on building the evidence required to demonstrate its economic value.
She said reliable data was essential to show the number of jobs created by the creative sector, the income it generates and its wider contribution to economic growth.
According to Ms Gomashie, stronger evidence would also provide a basis for developing policies and interventions that respond to the actual needs of the industry.
She also called for closer collaboration between the tourism, culture and creative arts sectors, saying their combined potential could open up new opportunities for Ghana.
The Minister stressed that Ghana’s creative talent and cultural resources needed to be supported by effective systems and institutions capable of helping the industry grow.
Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Makhtar Diop, highlighted the importance of protecting intellectual property within the creative industry.
He said creatives needed to have a stronger voice in decisions concerning the management of their intellectual property rights and royalties.
Mr Diop also identified Ghana’s music, film, fashion, festivals and cultural heritage as important assets that could be leveraged to support tourism and economic development.
The reception brought together key stakeholders in Ghana’s creative industry to discuss policy, investment, intellectual property, data and collaboration.
Participants also examined ways of strengthening cooperation between government, development partners and industry players to create a more supportive environment for the creative sector.
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