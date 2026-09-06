Rural calls, data to become cheaper by Q1 2027 – Sam George

Ghana’s rural communities could begin enjoying cheaper calls and data services by the end of the first quarter of 2027, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has announced.

The government is reviewing the current charging arrangements on rural telephony networks to allow subscribers to use their existing voice and data bundles when connected to rural telephony sites.

The measure is expected to address what the Minister described as an unfair situation in which services in some rural areas cost more than in urban communities.

Mr George said the Ministry is working with the National Communications Authority (NCA), the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and mobile network operators to implement the necessary changes.

He said a policy directive had already been issued to reverse the current arrangement, with the NCA engaging telecom operators on the required technical integration.

“We have rural telephony largely in our rural communities and when you look at those communities, the economic ability is not like that of the urban area, but call and data on the rural telephony is more expensive than the urban area. It makes no sense to me,” he said during a tour of rural telephony sites in the Eastern Region.

The Minister also announced plans to upgrade rural telephony sites to at least 4G, arguing that communities should not continue to depend largely on 2G and 3G connectivity when Ghana is advancing towards 5G technology.

Government has allocated about GH¢30 million to rural telephony under the 2026 GIFEC budget, with US$400,000 earmarked for immediate remedial works on 20 sites.

Mr George said about 1,400 rural telephony sites are currently carrying traffic, while another 300 completed sites are awaiting connection to donor sites.

He further disclosed that major network expansion was underway, with MTN deploying 800 new sites and Telecel expected to deploy about 350. Nearly 180 of the MTN sites have already been completed, with the government targeting about 400 by the end of 2026 and full operationalisation by the first or second quarter of 2027.

Mr George said the combined expansion of cell sites and the ongoing 5G spectrum auction should help reduce network congestion and improve the quality of telecommunications services across the country.

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