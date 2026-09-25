Govt links youth skills training to jobs, capital and career growth – Opare Addo

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo

The government is moving to strengthen the link between youth skills development and actual employment opportunities, with a new focus on helping young people transition from training into jobs, sustainable incomes and long-term careers.

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo said the approach is particularly important given Ghana’s youthful population, with more than 70 per cent of the population aged 35 and below.

Delivering the keynote address on Day Two of the Pan-African AI & Innovation Summit 2026 in Accra, Mr Opare Addo said government was working to address gaps that have traditionally existed between skills training and access to employment, entrepreneurship opportunities and finance.

He cited the National Youth Tracker Platform and YouthXplore App as key tools in this effort, explaining that the platforms use data and artificial intelligence to create pathways connecting young people to jobs, apprenticeships, mentorship and capital.

The Minister also highlighted the One Million Coders Programme and the Adwumawura Programme, which he said are being aligned with sectors offering significant opportunities for young people, including agribusiness, manufacturing, digital services and artificial intelligence.

He said the objective is to ensure that government’s investment in youth development translates into measurable economic opportunities, allowing young people to use their skills to earn incomes, establish businesses and build sustainable careers.

Mr Opare Addo further called for stronger collaboration with the private sector to ensure that training programmes respond directly to labour-market needs. He said industry must play a greater role in shaping curricula and developing employment pipelines connected to real market demand.

He said the government’s approach would help move youth development beyond simply providing training towards creating a complete support system that combines skills, finance, mentorship and employment.

According to the Minister, the strategy forms part of efforts to harness Ghana’s youthful population as a productive force for economic growth and ensure that young people are positioned to play a leading role in the country’s digital and industrial transformation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.