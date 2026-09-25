6th Western Gospel Awards unveils nominees ahead of November ceremony

The 6th Western Gospel Awards has unveiled nominees for the 2026 edition, with the main ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 14 November.

The ceremony will take place at the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel in Ghana and is expected to attract gospel artistes, music executives, media personalities, clergy, industry professionals, fans and other stakeholders for a night celebrating excellence and contribution to gospel music.

Organised by Prolific GH, the Western Gospel Awards has established itself as a platform dedicated to recognising the talents, ministries, creatives and industry contributors helping to advance gospel music, particularly in the Western and Western North regions.

Speaking on preparations for this year’s ceremony, Lead Consultant of the Western Gospel Awards, Mr Maxwell Bills Ghansah, officially confirmed the date and venue for the 2026 edition.

The announcement sets the stage for what organisers say will be another major gathering of gospel music personalities and stakeholders.

The awards will celebrate nominees across several areas of the gospel music industry, highlighting both established names and emerging talents.

Adding to the event, organisers have named renowned event host and master of ceremonies Nana Quasi-Owusu, popularly known as PM TheFinest, as the official host for the 6th edition.

He is expected to steer proceedings throughout the ceremony as winners are announced and nominees, artistes and other industry contributors receive recognition for their work.

The 2026 nominees represent a wide range of talents and contributions within Ghana’s gospel music ecosystem.

Categories include gospel artistes, songwriters, vocalists, music events, music videos, radio and television programmes, collaborations, among other areas of recognition.

The organisers are calling on fans, churches, gospel music lovers and industry stakeholders to support the nominees and follow the official Western Gospel Awards platforms for updates as the November ceremony approaches.

The 6th edition of the Western Gospel Awards is expected to bring together some of the industry’s established voices alongside emerging talents, creating a platform for recognition, networking and celebration.

As preparations intensify, the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel will host the ceremony on 14 November 2026, for an evening dedicated to celebrating the people and works contributing to the growth of gospel music.

Full list of nominees

Western Gospel Artiste of the Year

Esther Godwyll

SK Frimpong

Yvonne Menz

Kofi Karikari

Efua Black

Cofi Boham

Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year

Emily Adade Boateng – Aseda ft Joyce Blessing

Justice Boakye – Yesu Beye ft Oware Junior

Efua Black – Testify ft Diana Hamilton

Vessels of Worship – The Declaration ft Joe Mettle

Enoch AJ – Kormantse ft Wallarz

Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year

Herbert Rockson

Emily Adade Boateng

Justice Boakye Appiah

Nhyiraba Prissy

Eli-Fie

Lizzy Gordon

Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year

Esther Godwyll

Yvonne Menz

Efua Black

Lizzy Gordon

Nana Shika

Selina Arthur

Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year

Isaac K. Dentu

El Manuel

SK Frimpong

Kofi Karikari

David Koomson

Cofi Boham

Western Female Vocal Performance of the Year

Esther Godwyll – I Choose To

Emily Adade Boateng – Sesa

Lizzy Gordon – Yesu Mogya

Lady Rev Je Nyame Dovez – Holy

Naa Shika – My Redeemer Lives

Western Male Vocal Performance of the Year

Isaac K. Dentu – Yɛnnsom Nyame Mmbɔkaw

SK Frimpong – Victory

El Manuel – God of Multiplication

Kofi Karikari – Stamina

David Koomson – Victory

Cofi Boham – Take Me Home

Western Instrumentalist of the Year (Technical)

Corbina Saah

Godfred (Ekueme)

Terry String

Tony

Frank (Kobby Legend)

Desmond Walker

Western Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year

Gospel Express – Spice FM

Gospel 360 – Owass FM

Spice Worship – Spice FM

Big Nkuranhye Mmbre – BG FM

Nyame Som Yede – ROK FM

Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year

The Symphonic Choir Ghana

Apowa Youth Choir

Sixteenth Angelic Choir

Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year

Vessels of Worship

Steve O and the Broken Chain

Tarkwa Crusaders Choir

One Heart Choir

Western Urban/Contemporary Gospel Artiste of the Year

Deborah McKay

Corbina Saah

Kofi Ayeyi – Rapgees GH

Cofi Boham

Western Best Lyrical Content of the Year

Esther Godwyll – Al Tivi

Sunshine Selina – Prayer

Kwesi Saint – Oye

SK Frimpong – Victory

Vessels of Worship – The Declaration ft Joe Mettle

Steve O and the Broken Chain – Gyedie Kasa

Cofi Boham – Take Me Home

Western Songwriter of the Year

Esther Godwyll – Aseda

Efua Black – Testify

Yvonne Menz – Nyame Akae Me

Kofi Karikari – Stamina

Steve O and the Broken Chain – Gyedie Kasa

Cofi Boham – Take Me Home

Western Most Popular Song of the Year

Esther Godwyll – Aseda

Emily Adade Boateng – Miracle

Yvonne Menz – Nyame Akae Me

Efua Black – Testify ft Diana Hamilton

Kofi Karikari – Stamina

Vessels of Worship – The Declaration ft Joe Mettle

Steve O and the Broken Chain – Gyedie Kasa

Cofi Boham – Busy Body

Western Gospel Music Video of the Year

Isaac K. Dentu – Yɛnnsom Nyame Mmbɔkaw

Justice Boakye – Yesu Beye ft Oware Junior

Yvonne Menz – Hosanna

Efua Black – Testify

Kofi Karikari – Stamina

Sunshine Selina – Prayer

Western Best Gospel Artiste – Diaspora

Sunshine Selina

David Koomson

Francis Armah

Western Best Vocal Performance – Diaspora

David Koomson

Francis Armah

Sunshine Selina

Deborah McKay

Western Best Blogger of the Year

Maxyquainoo The

Kofi Nehemiah

Boga Ali Hashim

Kofi Annan

The Church

Discovery of the Year

Emily Adade Boateng

Empress

Herbert Rockson

Rapgees GH

Nhyiraba Prissy

Bro Obed

Gospel Music Event of the Year

Efua Black – Holy Ghost Concept

Yvonne Menz – SPP Concept

SK Frimpong – Dynamic Praise

Lady Joy – Awakening Experience

Ben Duah Ministries – Aseda Kese

Impact Nation – Crazy Praise

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