6th Western Gospel Awards unveils nominees ahead of November ceremony

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The 6th Western Gospel Awards has unveiled nominees for the 2026 edition, with the main ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 14 November.
The ceremony will take place at the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel in Ghana and is expected to attract gospel artistes, music executives, media personalities, clergy, industry professionals, fans and other stakeholders for a night celebrating excellence and contribution to gospel music.
Organised by Prolific GH, the Western Gospel Awards has established itself as a platform dedicated to recognising the talents, ministries, creatives and industry contributors helping to advance gospel music, particularly in the Western and Western North regions.
Speaking on preparations for this year’s ceremony, Lead Consultant of the Western Gospel Awards, Mr Maxwell Bills Ghansah, officially confirmed the date and venue for the 2026 edition.
The announcement sets the stage for what organisers say will be another major gathering of gospel music personalities and stakeholders.
The awards will celebrate nominees across several areas of the gospel music industry, highlighting both established names and emerging talents.
Adding to the event, organisers have named renowned event host and master of ceremonies Nana Quasi-Owusu, popularly known as PM TheFinest, as the official host for the 6th edition.
He is expected to steer proceedings throughout the ceremony as winners are announced and nominees, artistes and other industry contributors receive recognition for their work.
The 2026 nominees represent a wide range of talents and contributions within Ghana’s gospel music ecosystem.
Categories include gospel artistes, songwriters, vocalists, music events, music videos, radio and television programmes, collaborations, among other areas of recognition.
The organisers are calling on fans, churches, gospel music lovers and industry stakeholders to support the nominees and follow the official Western Gospel Awards platforms for updates as the November ceremony approaches.
The 6th edition of the Western Gospel Awards is expected to bring together some of the industry’s established voices alongside emerging talents, creating a platform for recognition, networking and celebration.
As preparations intensify, the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel will host the ceremony on 14 November 2026, for an evening dedicated to celebrating the people and works contributing to the growth of gospel music.
Full list of nominees
Western Gospel Artiste of the Year
- Esther Godwyll
- SK Frimpong
- Yvonne Menz
- Kofi Karikari
- Efua Black
- Cofi Boham
Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year
- Emily Adade Boateng – Aseda ft Joyce Blessing
- Justice Boakye – Yesu Beye ft Oware Junior
- Efua Black – Testify ft Diana Hamilton
- Vessels of Worship – The Declaration ft Joe Mettle
- Enoch AJ – Kormantse ft Wallarz
Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year
- Herbert Rockson
- Emily Adade Boateng
- Justice Boakye Appiah
- Nhyiraba Prissy
- Eli-Fie
- Lizzy Gordon
Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year
- Esther Godwyll
- Yvonne Menz
- Efua Black
- Lizzy Gordon
- Nana Shika
- Selina Arthur
Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year
- Isaac K. Dentu
- El Manuel
- SK Frimpong
- Kofi Karikari
- David Koomson
- Cofi Boham
Western Female Vocal Performance of the Year
- Esther Godwyll – I Choose To
- Emily Adade Boateng – Sesa
- Lizzy Gordon – Yesu Mogya
- Lady Rev Je Nyame Dovez – Holy
- Naa Shika – My Redeemer Lives
Western Male Vocal Performance of the Year
- Isaac K. Dentu – Yɛnnsom Nyame Mmbɔkaw
- SK Frimpong – Victory
- El Manuel – God of Multiplication
- Kofi Karikari – Stamina
- David Koomson – Victory
- Cofi Boham – Take Me Home
Western Instrumentalist of the Year (Technical)
- Corbina Saah
- Godfred (Ekueme)
- Terry String
- Tony
- Frank (Kobby Legend)
- Desmond Walker
Western Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year
- Gospel Express – Spice FM
- Gospel 360 – Owass FM
- Spice Worship – Spice FM
- Big Nkuranhye Mmbre – BG FM
- Nyame Som Yede – ROK FM
Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year
- The Symphonic Choir Ghana
- Apowa Youth Choir
- Sixteenth Angelic Choir
Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year
- Vessels of Worship
- Steve O and the Broken Chain
- Tarkwa Crusaders Choir
- One Heart Choir
Western Urban/Contemporary Gospel Artiste of the Year
- Deborah McKay
- Corbina Saah
- Kofi Ayeyi – Rapgees GH
- Cofi Boham
Western Best Lyrical Content of the Year
- Esther Godwyll – Al Tivi
- Sunshine Selina – Prayer
- Kwesi Saint – Oye
- SK Frimpong – Victory
- Vessels of Worship – The Declaration ft Joe Mettle
- Steve O and the Broken Chain – Gyedie Kasa
- Cofi Boham – Take Me Home
Western Songwriter of the Year
- Esther Godwyll – Aseda
- Efua Black – Testify
- Yvonne Menz – Nyame Akae Me
- Kofi Karikari – Stamina
- Steve O and the Broken Chain – Gyedie Kasa
- Cofi Boham – Take Me Home
Western Most Popular Song of the Year
- Esther Godwyll – Aseda
- Emily Adade Boateng – Miracle
- Yvonne Menz – Nyame Akae Me
- Efua Black – Testify ft Diana Hamilton
- Kofi Karikari – Stamina
- Vessels of Worship – The Declaration ft Joe Mettle
- Steve O and the Broken Chain – Gyedie Kasa
- Cofi Boham – Busy Body
Western Gospel Music Video of the Year
- Isaac K. Dentu – Yɛnnsom Nyame Mmbɔkaw
- Justice Boakye – Yesu Beye ft Oware Junior
- Yvonne Menz – Hosanna
- Efua Black – Testify
- Kofi Karikari – Stamina
- Sunshine Selina – Prayer
Western Best Gospel Artiste – Diaspora
- Sunshine Selina
- David Koomson
- Francis Armah
Western Best Vocal Performance – Diaspora
- David Koomson
- Francis Armah
- Sunshine Selina
- Deborah McKay
Western Best Blogger of the Year
- Maxyquainoo The
- Kofi Nehemiah
- Boga Ali Hashim
- Kofi Annan
- The Church
Discovery of the Year
- Emily Adade Boateng
- Empress
- Herbert Rockson
- Rapgees GH
- Nhyiraba Prissy
- Bro Obed
Gospel Music Event of the Year
- Efua Black – Holy Ghost Concept
- Yvonne Menz – SPP Concept
- SK Frimpong – Dynamic Praise
- Lady Joy – Awakening Experience
- Ben Duah Ministries – Aseda Kese
- Impact Nation – Crazy Praise
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