Takoradi–Agona Nkwanta road to open to traffic by November – Contractor

The 23-kilometre Takoradi–Agona Nkwanta road in the Western Region is expected to be opened to traffic by November 2026, following an acceleration of rehabilitation and dualisation works on the project.

The Managing Director of Justmoh Construction Limited, Dr Justice Amoh, gave the indication during an inspection of the project by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, on Wednesday, September 16.

Dr Amoh said the contractor had increased its resources to accelerate construction and was working to complete the project four months ahead of the original contractual deadline of March 19, 2027.

The project involves converting the existing 23-kilometre single carriageway into a dual carriageway and constructing four major concrete bridges, including dual-carriageway bridges at Apremdo and Ewusiejoe.

Work on the project had previously faced an almost two-year delay due to funding and payment difficulties. However, progress accelerated after the government released $78 million in outstanding payments to the contractor.

According to Dr Amoh, the remaining works include road protection measures, installation of guardrails and road markings.

He, however, identified axle-load violations as a major concern for the project, warning that excessive loading could affect the durability of the completed road.

“We can assure you that by the end of November, we are going to hand over. All the materials for the furnishing have been cleared from the port, and they are here. We are here to start with the road protection, the guardrails and the road line markings. Our major challenge is the axle load. And once you are here, we plead with you to take a critical look at it and help us to resolve it,” he said.

The completed road is expected to improve transport links and ease movement between Takoradi and Agona Junction.

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