Togo introduces fixed penalties for traffic offences

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cautioned Ghanaian travellers to Togo to be on the lookout following the introduction of a fixed penalty for various traffic offences.

In a public notice issued on May 1, the Ministry disclosed that new penalties, which range from 6,000 to 25,000 CFA, depend on the nature of the offence.

New penalty charges

Among the offences and corresponding penalties communicated by Togolese authorities are: driving under the influence of alcohol (10,000 CFA), failure to wear a helmet (10,000 CFA), use of a mobile phone while driving (6,000 CFA), abandonment of a vehicle on a public road (6,000 CFA), defective lighting (6,000 CFA), non-compliance with traffic lanes (6,000 CFA), failure to respect a roundabout (6,000 CFA), and refusal to comply with a police order (6,000 CFA).

Other penalties include improper or illegal parking (up to 10,000 CFA), vehicle overloading (10,000 CFA), missing license plate (20,000 CFA), failure to possess a valid vehicle inspection certificate (25,000 CFA), driving without insurance (6,000 CFA), wrong-way driving (25,000 CFA), failure to obey traffic lights (6,000 CFA), endangering passengers (6,000 CFA), and missing required vehicle components such as a rearview mirror or registration certificate (6,000 CFA).

Caution to travelers

The Ministry has urged all Ghanaian travellers to strictly comply with traffic regulations in Togo to ensure safe driving and avoid penalties.

"All relevant stakeholders and authorities are hereby informed to take note of this development for the necessary action," the statement read.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Ghanaian nationals and will continue to provide timely information to guide their actions.

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