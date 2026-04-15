Togo petitions UN to adopt world map showing Africa’s true size

Togo is spearheading a diplomatic movement to overhaul how the world views the African continent. The West African nation plans to ask United Nations member states to adopt a world map that more accurately reflects the true size of Africa. This initiative seeks to officially abandon the 16th-century Mercator projection in favour of more precise cartographic models.

Distortions of the Mercator Legacy

Gerardus Mercator created his projection in 1569 primarily to assist maritime navigation by preserving angles for sailors, yet this utility introduced significant geographical distortions. The model enlarges landmasses near the poles while shrinking regions near the equator, creating a visual lie where Greenland appears as large as Africa. In reality, the African continent is approximately 14 times larger than Greenland. While the Mercator map remains a standard for digital navigation, its modern application is inconsistent; for instance, while Google Maps transitioned to a 3D globe view for desktops in 2018, the distorted projection remains the default for its mobile application.

The Search for Scientific Truth

Foreign Minister Robert Dussey is leading the charge for what he describes as a necessary correction of the global record. In a recent interview, Dussey emphasised the need for a transition toward geographical accuracy. "The size we see of the African continent on the globe... is geographically inaccurate," Dussey stated, framing the movement as a call for "scientific truth" to replace a flawed historical standard. Moky Makura, executive director of Africa No Filter, suggests the persistence of the old projection is a systemic issue, labelling it "the world's longest misinformation and disinformation campaign" that simply must stop.

Psychological Impacts of Cartographic Marginality

Advocacy groups argue that map distortions carry heavy socio-political consequences. AU Commission deputy chairperson Selma Malika Haddadi noted that the Mercator fosters a false impression that Africa is "marginal," despite it being the world's second-largest continent with over a billion people. "It might seem to be just a map, but in reality, it is not," Haddadi said.

These visual biases shape narratives in media, education, and global policy, directly impacting the identity of the continent’s youth. Fara Ndiaye, co-founder of Speak Up Africa, highlighted this urgency, noting that the group is actively promoting a curriculum where the Equal Earth projection becomes the standard across all African classrooms to ensure children see their home as it truly is.

Continental Shift Toward Equal Earth

The African Union has officially tasked Togo with promoting the "Correct The Map" campaign, encouraging governments and international organisations to adopt the 2018 Equal Earth projection. This modern alternative accurately reflects the relative sizes of all countries, a shift the AU views as essential for reclaiming Africa's rightful place on the global stage amid growing calls for colonial reparations. This sentiment is echoed by international partners, including Dorbrene O'Marde, Vice Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Reparations Commission, who endorsed the Equal Earth map as an explicit rejection of an "ideology of power and dominance."

Institutional Reception and the Path to Approval

The United Nations has initiated a formal review of the "Correct The Map" proposal through its Geospatial Network and the Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM). While the UN does not currently prescribe a single "correct" map—frequently utilising the Robinson projection as a fair compromise—a spokesperson confirmed that any shift to official standards must pass through a rigorous scientific and diplomatic approval process.

This potential openness to modernisation is already being mirrored independently by other global bodies; a World Bank spokesperson confirmed the organisation is already phasing out the Mercator in favour of Equal Earth and Winkel-Tripel projections. "The institutional challenge is to have a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly to validate this map," Foreign Minister Robert Dussey explained, noting that while African countries are receptive, the broader global response remains the final hurdle for official adoption.

Geopolitical Tensions and the Upcoming Vote

The push for a new map follows a landmark March 2026 resolution, spearheaded by Ghana and supported by the African Union, which formally recognised the trafficking and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the "gravest crime against humanity." That vote served as a significant precursor to the current map initiative, revealing a deep diplomatic divide: while the resolution passed with 123 votes, it saw significant opposition or abstention from Western powers. Specifically, the United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the measure, while 52 nations—including Britain, Canada, and all European Union member states—abstained.

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, who presented the resolution, framed the effort as a strategic move toward institutional accountability and reparatory justice. Building on this momentum, Togo's Foreign Minister Robert Dussey anticipates a vote on the new map resolution at the next General Assembly in September. He suggests that the international response to the map will serve as a final "litmus test" for global relations. According to Dussey, how countries vote on the matter would reveal their "true colours." This debate underscores a growing movement among Global South nations to reclaim their narrative through objective data, forcing a global conversation on the intersection of science, perception, and power.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.