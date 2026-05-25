Uganda’s Ghetto Kids to perform with Shakira at 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show

Colombian music icon Shakira announced that Uganda’s Ghetto Kids will join her on stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show. The announcement signals a major showcase of African talent at one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.

The global pop star shared the news through a video message posted on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 20. She explained her desire to showcase global diversity through dance. The performance will take place during the tournament final on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Shakira will co-headline the high-profile halftime production alongside American pop legend Madonna and K-pop sensation BTS. The final concludes a historic tournament hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

From Kampala Slums to the World Stage

The inclusion of the Ghetto Kids marks another milestone for the troupe. Dauda Kavuma founded the music and dance group in 2014 in Katwe, a slum area within the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

The group first achieved international fame after their homemade dance video for Eddy Kenzo's hit song "Sitya Loss" went viral online. They later secured their global footprint by appearing in the music video for French Montana’s hit single "Unforgettable."

The young dancers are not strangers to major international platforms or the World Cup environment. They previously participated in entertainment activities surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In 2023, the troupe earned a rare Golden Buzzer and reached the finals on the television program Britain's Got Talent.

A Celebration of Global Dance Culture

Shakira indicated that the upcoming performance is designed to highlight various dance cultures and talents from around the globe. The halftime show will centre around the tournament's official anthem, "Dai Dai." The track features Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy and blends elements of Afrobeats, dance-pop, world music, and reggaetón.

“I’ve already invited the Ghetto Kids from Uganda,” Shakira said in her video address.

The artist is also utilising her digital platforms to engage the global audience directly before the tournament begins. She encouraged fans worldwide to create and share their own routines to the official anthem.

“I’ve seen incredible creations for Dai Dai, the official World Cup song,” Shakira added. “I really, really would love to see all your creations and your videos, so keep sending them because I’ll be watching very closely.”

The singer noted that she wants the final performance at MetLife Stadium to be "special" and "unforgettable."

Funding Global Education and Football

The tournament anthem also carries a philanthropic component. Royalties generated from "Dai Dai" will directly support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The charitable initiative aims to raise $100 million (approximately GHS 1.16 billion) by the conclusion of the tournament. The organisation will use the funds to expand access to education and soccer opportunities for underprivileged children globally.

African Entertainers Lead World Cup Festivities

The collaboration underscores a deliberate push for a strong African creative presence throughout the 2026 tournament. The booking of the Ghetto Kids follows announcements of other major African artists participating in the official festivities.

The tournament kicks off globally on June 11, 2026, while the highly anticipated opening ceremony festivities inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will welcome American audiences on June 12, 2026. The opening ceremony will feature performances by Nigerian singer Rema and South African breakout star Tyla.

The presence of these artists across both the opening and closing ceremonies highlights the growing influence of African entertainment on mainstream global sports culture.

A Historic Milestone for the African Creative Economy

The announcement resonates deeply across African creative hubs from Accra to Johannesburg. Industry experts view the inclusion of the Ghetto Kids, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tyla as validation of the continent's multi-billion-dollar entertainment export industry. African youth culture now dictates global digital trends. This unified representation at the world's largest sporting event marks a departure from past tournaments where African artists were underrepresented. For audiences across Africa, seeing a youth group from East Africa share a stage with global titans elevates continental pride to unprecedented heights.

A Changing Paradigm for Global Sports Entertainment

The inclusion of grassroots groups like the Ghetto Kids alongside mega-celebrities reflects a shifting strategy for FIFA's entertainment broadcasts, which have historically leaned heavily on Western pop acts. By directly tying the viral choreography of Ugandan youth to a massive charitable fund, the performance bridges the gap between commercial sports entertainment and social impact. When the curtain rises in New Jersey, the global audience will witness more than a pop concert; they will see a direct pipeline from the streets of Kampala to international cultural dominance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.